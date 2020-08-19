I am just writing to state that I agree with the removal of the Confederate monument on the courthouse lawn. Everyone has had enough time by now to do their research on these symbols and realize that they only perpetuate ideals of white supremacy, all the while being constant reminders to people of color of the horrors of slavery and the abuses that their ancestors have been through. This is not a monument that I would be proud to have on my courthouse lawn, especially considering that a courthouse is supposed to symbolize justice. Not to mention the fact that Cooke County voted against secession, the Great Hanging occurred less than a mile from where this monument to the Confederacy was erected and the fact that Gainesville is host city for the Medal of Honor recipients. Gainesville also holds the title of Most Patriotic Small Town in America. It seems that all of these honors Gainesville holds are at complete odds with the keeping of a Confederate memorial. I believe that Gainesville keeping the monument where it is could be detrimental to the future of the town. People are waking up and seeing what these monuments really stand for, and in keeping such a relic, you would be upholding a legacy of hate. I am afraid that this is a stain that will not be easy to wash off knowing now is the time of racial reckoning. It is time to love our neighbor and stand on the side of equality.
LaTrisha Sparkman, Montague
