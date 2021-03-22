In a recent letter to the editor, Johnny Bittick questioned the veracity of calling the $1.9 trillion bill a COVID-19 relief bill. I agree with his premise. According to Pew Research, 94% of Democrats and 41% of Republicans approved of the bill. Another organization did the math and found that the cost per taxpayer was approximately $15,000. When presented in that manner, I suspect the support would drop dramatically. Somebody has to pay for all that so-called free money. Unfortunately we will likely pass the bill for it on to our grandchildren.
Dennis Hess, Muenster
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.