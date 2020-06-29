In regards to the renaming of Robert E. Lee Intermediate School, I suppose I am not against it, but here is what I am against. Once you rename the school, then they are going to want to tear down all the statues, then they will want all the Confederate soldiers dug up and removed from the cemetery, and so on and on. You start one thing, you are opening this thing up to explode. I say leave everything alone and let it be a history lesson for the coming generations. I was born and raised here and I don’t want to see history torn down. These progressives that attended the school board meeting, who exactly are they and where did they come from? Did they grow up here? I have never heard of them before. I really thought that my town would be peaceful and we wouldn’t have all this discourse here, but I guess I was wrong.
Pam Russell, Gainesville
