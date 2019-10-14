As a longtime resident of this community, I’m proud of where I live and work. I’ve always done what I can to support the town. As a farmer, I know that crops need certain conditions in which to grow. Nutrient-rich soil, sunlight, water. The same can be said for a community to grow. We need residents; we need income for our infrastructure and public services; we need good schools; we need jobs; we need to grow to secure a future.
There’s one way I see we can accomplish all these things; by harnessing an existing resource – wind. I’m writing to express my support for the Wildcat Creek Wind Farm and other projects like it.
The news can be bleak when it comes to the environment. Threats of blackouts and brownouts, because there isn’t enough energy to support our needs. Wind is a clean source of power that we can use to generate that energy. Wildcat Creek Wind Farm will produce enough clean electricity to power more than 41,000 Texas homes. Leasing farmland in Cooke County to wind projects is a great way for farmers to keep their land in production and have an additional source of income.
There’s no interference with the farmland’s existing use.
Wildcat Creek is expected to contribute approximately $30 million in tax dollars to the community during the life of the project. During construction, the project will create up to 250 full-time equivalent jobs, about a dozen of which will become permanent. Those employees will settle in our town and spend their money here. They pay taxes, which support our schools and infrastructure. It helps everyone.
Wildcat Creek has had good support locally, because EDP Renewables has been transparent and honest with the community about its plans. The company is also local; their North American branch is based here in Texas.
My experience has shown me we should do everything we can to support clean energy and to help young farmers get started and be successful. Family farms that are struggling can be helped by these wind farm projects.
As I’ve already stated, wind is a natural resource that can create energy, just as the sunlight grows our crops. We should harness that energy to help secure future energy production and improve the environment. It’s a no-brainer. Please join me in supporting this project.
Roy Purcell, Gainesville
