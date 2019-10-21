Be very careful of what you wish for. I have read many comments about this proposed windmill farms but not one letter to the editor mentions the Georgetown, Texas windmill farm. Everyone should Google it. There is wealth of information regarding what could go wrong.
This was touted as green energy that was going to save the taxpayers a great deal of money. Al Gore, Japan and Germany all praised its creation all the while it was hemorrhaging taxpayer’s money.
The windmill farm came in over budget at the tune of $23.1 million. Then the taxpayers had to pay $8.6 million more for electricity due to falling prices. They are in the hole for $30 million and still counting.
Another added cost to customers is a yearly increase of $1,200-plus to their normal bill. This has put a hardship on retirees and low income families.
Now there is a revolt of 25,000 customers demanding a shutdown and the destruction of the monstrosities.
Ms. Vogel had the most compelling letter I read (“Wind energy has its drawbacks,” Oct. 1). Where are the environmentalists? Millions of birds are killed every year. Would they cry out if these will mills were going to be built in the Grand Canyon, Yellowstone, Yosemite or other national parks? You bet they would. The late Sen. Ted Kennedy was all for the windmill farms with one exception. He said, “You will not build them on my property or in my view.” Another politician exerting his power of privilege? I think so.
When politicians only look out for themselves or their extended families at the cost of the taxpayer, I have a problem. The commissioner of this district did not recuse himself from voting for this windmill farm, knowing he should have. Was it because his family who own land would gain monetarily? My instincts tell me yes. This is a very touchy subject that is playing out in our daily politics right now. Do I call it corruption? Yes, I do. Remember, once you are under their domain, you have no control who comes and goes on your property. You have no control over the chemicals that are sprayed to keep foliage down. Has anyone heard of RoundUp?
We deal with this because of electrical towers that go through our property. In the long term, will those chemicals hurt us or our cattle? We don’t know.
Don’t be bamboozled into signing a 20 year contract without doing your homework and hire a lawyer.
The taxpayers always pay for the political virtues of the politicians at the cost to the public.
Jackie George, Woodbine
