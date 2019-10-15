As a farmer and rancher, I understand the importance of growth. As a father, I understand the importance of leaving a legacy for my children. Just as our crops and livestock need to grow, so does our investment in the future of our farm and ranch. One way we’re investing in our future is partnering with wind energy projects in Cooke County, specifically the Wildcat Creek Wind Farm.
For the past 11 years, our family has enjoyed our partnership with a wind energy operator in our area, and now we’re excited to partner with EDPR on their Wildcat Creek project. We have clear communication with the existing wind farm north of Muenster, no interference with our farm or ranch, as well as additional income from the leases. Not to mention we are helping cultivate a renewable source of energy that is good for the environment and will help the community save water. We believe the turbines have improved our land, and we hope to have more turbines in the future.
I’m writing this letter to encourage others to also support wind energy for a number of reasons.
We’ve seen the benefits not just for our family, but also for our community. The income the wind farms bring to our county and our schools is so important. The wind farms also bring with them new jobs and employees who have relocated to our town and who continue to spend their money and raise their families here. It’s building up the future of our town and creating clean energy to power future generations.
Wind is not new to Texas; we’re a national leader in wind energy. Other wind farms, including the two north of Muenster, have proven to be beneficial to their communities. The Wildcat Creek project team has been transparent and open with the community and is supported by many, including my family.
The wind farm will allow us to continue to farm our land, and we hope the income will allow our children to continue to operate and potentially expand the family farm and ranch. Our children are proud to know they will be involved with this project for many years to come. I hope others in the community will join us in support of this worthy endeavor, for our farms and ranches and for our future.
Tom Dangelmayr, Muenster
