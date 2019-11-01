The Wildcat Creek Wind Energy project has destroyed my community! Not a blade of grass displaced yet and it has created a divide in my beloved community. You just have to open the newspapers and read the controversy. I loathe even writing this letter, as it will further divide my friends and neighbors. My personal opinion is that I don’t like wind farms. I do not find them ethereal or otherworldly, but rather, ugly and a scourge on the beautiful landscape. But I realize that is just an opinion and I should make decisions on facts not feelings. So, I decided to research wind farms. I discovered that taxpayers bear the brunt of much of the cost of implementing a wind farm. It starts with taxpayers paying for the aeronautical study to determine viability of placement all the way to the subsidies and tax abatements that they require to operate. According to Texas Public Policy Foundation dated April 2019 the “total cost to taxpayers and consumers of subsidies going to renewable energy operators in Texas from 2006 to 2029 to be $36 billion.” Steven Moore, an economic consultant states, “Last week, the lobbying arm of the wind energy industry made an unsurprising, though somewhat embarrassing, announcement. It wants a longer lifeline with federal subsidies. So much for wind being the low-cost energy source of the future.” I discovered much more information but am so limited on space to report my findings. However, I encourage everyone to see the documentary “Windfall” available on Amazon Prime. I encourage you to read the article, “The Cost of Renewable Energy Subsidies in Texas” which can be found here https://files.texaspolicy.com/uploads/2019/04/22184106/2019-04-PP-ACEE-Peacock-Cost-of-Renewable-Energy-Subsidies.pdf
I feel my research is supportive of my initial feelings and hope that the Wildcat Wind Energy project just goes away and my friends and neighbors can bridge the divide.
Cindy Swank, Era
