Having been through the development of a wind farm a few years ago, my wife Karla and I sympathize with all of those opposed to the EDP Wild Cat Creek Wind Farm project. Having grown up in the Era community and having had wind turbine development experience is the reason for this letter. Plus, many of those against this purposed project are friends of mine.
The wind farm we are part of is west of Wichita Falls on old farm land not very valuable for farming. Land sells for about $750 per acre.
Environment negatives, blinking red lights at night, and unsightly turbine towers that can be seen for miles would be detrimental to these property owners to say the least. Transmission lines, even though the developer pays for easements, are unsightly too. Traffic during construction is heavy, from big trucks to heavy equipment.
Revenue to landowners varies. In my case revenue is about half of what was estimated
when we signed our contract. We did not get a minimum guarantee. Communication about revenue decreases is not good.
Thank you for the opportunity to express my views.
David Hutcherson, Gainesville
