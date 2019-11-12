We have decided to put our names behind this letter supporting the Wildcat Creek Wind Farm.
In this part of the state, our land is primarily used for agriculture, and we’re proud of that. Many of us are multi-generational farmers and ranchers in Cooke County. We want to keep our land “country strong,” and continue harnessing the natural resources God gave us.
In order to do that, we need to diversify our income and make the most of our land in ways that allow us to maintain our farming and ranching traditions.
Ask any farmer or rancher why they are in this occupation and you’ll find it’s not purely for the income. Farming the land or ranching is not just about having a job. It’s about being good stewards of the land and livestock that are under our care. It’s also about raising our children in a unique environment. It’s something that is passed down through generations, instilled in our blood and engrained in our hearts. As George Washington stated, “Agriculture is the most healthful, most useful and most noble employment of man.”
However, it’s getting harder and harder to keep family farms in operation. Maintaining our country’s food chain comes with numerous struggles, including the rising cost of equipment and fuel, drought and bad weather, volatile international prices and consolidation of major operations that compete with the family farm. There are predictions that the world population will more than double in the next thirty years. We need to conserve our land and help keep our younger generation in agriculture to be able to continue to feed the ever-growing population.
Wind farms are an excellent way for our local farmers to add a source of reliable income to help offset unexpected costs of running their farms and ranches. Ask anyone who has a turbine on their land, and they’ll tell you the benefits far outweigh any inconvenience.
Wind energy projects like Wildcat Creek bring several additional benefits to our community, including financial resources for our area schools and hospitals. Moreover, millions of dollars will be spent within 50 miles of the wind farm throughout the life of the project. It’s expected to bring good jobs and contribute approximately $30 million in tax dollars to Cooke County, including the Gainesville and Muenster hospitals and local schools. What better investment than the education and health of our youth?
As Texas is the leading wind energy state, bless these blowing blades of benefits to: farmers, ranchers, workers, suppliers, restaurants, hospitals and schools.
We hope others in the community will join us in supporting Wildcat Creek Wind Farm. Let’s keep our future and our country strong for generations to come!
Patrick Lutkenhaus, Muenster; Werner Becker, Gainesville; Leo Lutkenhaus, Muenster; Roy Purcell, Gainesville; Tom Dangelmayr, Muenster; Pam Sidwell, Muenster; Alyce Cler, Lindsay; Stacie Eggleston, Whitesboro; Susan Schumacher, Gainesville
