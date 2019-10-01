We’ve done energy since 1920 in Cooke County. My grandparents and parents always dreamt of having oil wells on their land. They drilled dry holes on their farm. It’s always the dream of the hardworking farmer — to have some extra money that you don’t have to work so hard for.
Today it’s wind turbines that provide income to the farmers, and that starts with Wildcat Creek. The landowners leasing to the Wildcat Creek project will benefit greatly.
The project will also help the community as a whole. Over the next 30 years, Wildcat Creek will provide over $44 million in additional income to Cooke County. The landowners in this area will see a boom from the money generated by the turbines, and the school districts will get extra income to support their students. This is a win-win for us.
People opposing the wind farm have voiced a lot of concerns about noise and lights from the turbines, as well as the claim that wind turbines lower property values. I find this misleading. Wind turbines aren’t noisy — the sound of a wind turbine is quieter than that of a household fridge.
Research also shows that wind farms don’t decrease property values even when they’re as close as a mile away from a property. Land that has wind turbines can still be used for farming, and it benefits the farmers, the schools and the county.
There are two wind projects up near Muenster, and the folks who were against it at the beginning now wish they’d signed up to lease their land. No one has complained about noise or lights. A friend of mine lives pretty close to a turbine and was against it at first, but it turns out he can barely hear it from his house. He’s all for it now and got a turbine on his land when they put the second project in.
It just makes sense for Cooke County to keep working with energy, just like we always have. I’m sorry to see so much misinformation about something that would be good for farmers and the community as a whole.
Larry Schumacher, Muenster
