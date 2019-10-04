I’d like to offer my support for the Wildcat Creek Wind Farm. I love the idea of wind turbines here.
I’m a country girl and I always have been. Besides my family property here, I want to have something to pass along to my children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. We need to move toward clean energy. We just cannot keep polluting our world. I can’t save the whole world, but I can help save my part of it. If wind turbines in my county can make a cleaner environment for my relatives and people I care about, why wouldn’t I support that?
A wind farm would also be a huge assistance in the maintenance and improvement of the farm. A wind farm would drive the local economy and help boost our businesses. We have many goals in mind and I think the income from a wind farm could be a big help to us.
Aside from my own business, a wind farm could help us rebuild our roads — and my goodness, that’s pretty hard to do in a rural area because there’s not much money available. It brings more money into the school system, which means the students have better opportunities and you can spend more money hiring teachers. Our local schools and those students impacted should be foremost on our minds.
The wind turbines will bring all these benefits. They have a small footprint so we can still farm and graze cattle around them. It won’t change how we use our land. I want to leave something behind for my family. When I’m no longer here, the wind turbines will still be here. My children will get extra income which will allow them to stay on the family farm. My grandchildren love coming up to the farm. That’s as good as it gets for a grandma.
The bottom line is that the Wildcat Creek Wind Farm is an investment in the future — in my family’s future, in our county’s future and in the environment’s future. I can’t think of a negative.
The Era ISD School Board recently decided not to accept Wildcat Creek’s application for a Chapter 313 agreement. The project needs this approval from the board to keep moving and benefit us in the future. I would encourage my neighbors to reach out to the board and let them know you support the Wildcat Creek Wind Farm.
Jeanne Gifford, Gainesville
