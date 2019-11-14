As a member of the Navy and Navy Reserve Force for the past 17 years, I know firsthand the value of dedication, determination and strength. I’ve been supported in my journey to serve my country by EDP Renewables (EDPR), my employer of 11 years. Additionally, I’m currently undergoing pre-deployment training in preparation for a second, one-year tour in the CENTCOM AOR which will start later this year.
I’m proud to serve my country, just as I’m proud to work for EDPR. They are committed to the men and women who serve and have supported me and my family during my last deployment and will support me again this time. EDPR has provided near limitless flexibility when it comes to scheduling and participating in all manner of reserve duty and has also continued to provide employment benefits while in a deployed status.
In my role as senior operations manager, one of my privileges is to host wind farm tours and meetings with the public and local officials to show them our farms and answer their questions. Working in wind energy is a perfect fit for those with a military background, which is why you’ll find such a high percentage of military veterans in the wind energy industry — one in every nine U.S. wind workers is a military veteran. In the military, we are trained to follow protocol and maintain highly technical, expensive pieces of equipment. Whether we’re taking care of a tank, a battleship, a wind farm or a solar park, we have the skills and the training to do the job.
I love my country, and I love my job. I’m fortunate to be able to serve both because of the support of my employer. I know some residents in your area might have doubts about a company like EDPR, because it’s unfamiliar, or perhaps they make assumptions about the company’s values.
I hope this letter helps others understand the character of this company and our employees. EDPR’s North American branch is a Texas company that provides good jobs to veterans like myself and enhances our nation’s energy security by utilizing a domestic resource to produce clean, renewable power. We are a wind industry leader in Texas, with headquarters in Houston and several wind projects active in the state.
We value our relationships with local communities. We’re fair and respectful in our dealings with landowners and want to make strong bonds in these towns where we work and some of us will eventually live.
I’ve seen the positive effects of EDPR’s wind farms in the communities near the Rattlesnake Road and Wheatfield Wind Farms where I work. I am confident that Wildcat Creek will see the same benefits and that EDPR will afford this community the same respect they’ve afforded me.
Nick VanHollebeke, Arlington, Oregon
