I’m writing because I feel compelled to counter the negativity I’ve seen in the papers about wind energy. The small contingent who want to stop wind energy have been spreading misinformation meant to intimidate those who may be undecided or unaware of the potential benefits of wind energy for our country and our community.
There are already two successful wind farms operating just north of Muenster, and those communities are reporting positive impacts on their economy, schools and community. Why shouldn’t this community and landowners join in and reap the benefits of this project? We seem to be eager to lease our land for oil and gas, so why the hesitation for wind?
From an economic perspective, wind farms bring revenue to our community in the form of income tax and increased local spending. The Wildcat Creek project is expected to bring in $30 million in tax revenue over the life of the project. This revenue will have an impact for years to come, as most of these tax dollars will go to local schools, and the rest will support Cooke County and the Gainesville and Muenster Hospitals. Millions will be spent within 50 miles of the wind farm through the life of the project.
Those who raise concerns about tax incentives must not be aware of how commonplace such a request is in the business world. If it brings business to our community, why are we vilifying it?
Wind energy is better for our environment. Clean power from wind farms consumes zero gallons of water per megawatt, and the Wildcat Creek Wind Farm will save more than 320 million gallons of water each year. Wind power also reduces pollution. Last year alone, wind power avoided more than 644 million pounds of air pollution. The wind farm developers conduct extensive research to select their sites, and the wind turbines don’t interfere with land usage any more than oil or gas production.
I encourage anyone to do their own research and form their own opinion on wind energy, its benefits or non-benefits instead of listening to those who wish to stir up controversy and fear among the community.
Michael Fuhrmann, Aubrey
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.