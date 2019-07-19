I was 26 years old when I watched the moon landing on a small screened black-and-white TV at my mother and father’s house on Morris Street in Gainesville. My husband, two children and I along with my brother and our parents just sat speechless and watched the entire landing and some afterwards on the little TV. It seems we sat there with our eyes big as saucers and smiles on our faces as we watched all of it. It seems my father was the first one to say anything. It seems he said “unbelievable, we saw it!” We were all astonished, amazed and happy. Awesome! Yes, it was one big step and we, as a family, saw it all together
Phyllis Hurst Moore, Thackerville
On July 20, 1969, I was 27 years old and enjoying a family reunion of 30-plus at my oldest brother’s birthday party. It was in Westland, Michigan, a suburb of Detroit. That morning, we all gathered around the TV and watched the moon landing. My father was one of those who doubted it really took place, but he soon believed it. It was a very exciting time and I was thrilled. I had been watching the preparation of it for a few years.
Tom Martin, Gainesville
In July 1969, I was a junior in college at University of Texas-El Paso. I returned for the second summer session to take two courses. I recall seeing on television Walter Cronkite. I can also recall years earlier hearing President John Kennedy telling the nation that he wanted to put a man on the moon before the decade was over.
After they had landed on the moon, I recall hearing that famous saying, “one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind.”
And lastly, I remember when the lunar module splashed down in the Pacific Ocean. Then, there was a Ticker Tape Parade for all three astronauts.
Gregg Tyler, Gainesville
