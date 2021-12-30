We need more broadband
Texas State legislators, in a rare bipartisan action, created in 2021 the Texas Broadband Development Office. It is funded with over $600 million to be used to improve broadband in rural, underserved Texas. Our state Representative, David Spiller, was a co-sponsor.
Underserved means spotty cellular coverage and/or anything less than 25 mbps download speed. What hasn’t been communicated is how the $600 million will be dispersed.
Cooke County is rural, has spotty cell phone coverage and not many get 25 mbps internet.
I have created a petition and am asking for signatures. The petition is not political, it is civic. It simply asks that Cooke County be considered as part of the rural investment distribution. The petition can be found on line: https://chng.it/bZBFVgswBb
It is only and exactly what the petition says. Citizens of Cooke County are underserved according to the State Broadband Development Office definition. This petition states that, whatever the process turns out to be (if any), we would like to be considered as part of the investment process.
Since this petition is to request Internet and cell phone service my US Postal Service is 424 County Road 183, Gainesville, TX 76240 if one doesn’t have cell or internet. Send a card or letter and I’ll add to the petition.
Sherman Moore
Gainesville
Thank you
I would like to thank all the wonderful people who attended the Hays House Museum tour Saturday, Dec. 11.
This combined kindness and generosity of donations provided the Morton Museum downtown a substantial financial gift.
I appreciate the strong interest in Gainesville history and in the older homes.
All blessed holiday season to all!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.