Abortion
There seems to be a lot of misinformation about the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe vs. Wade. It didn’t ban abortions; it referred it back to each state as the original Roe vs. Wade was unconstitutional. Each state will set their own rules.
Since Roe vs. Wade (1973 – 2017) there were 63,459,781 babies aborted, according to the Guttmacher Institute. We talk about mothers’ rights; what about babies’ rights? Neither parent nor provider should be allowed to murder a baby with no consequences. There are plenty of parents waiting to adopt babies. Please, let’s quit murdering our babies. Give them a chance at life. They could be a Billy Graham, or one may have a cure for cancer, or one could be a great president, etc.
I received the following article recently from Jim Denison Ministries and they gave me permission to quote it as follows: “The National March for Life is tomorrow in Washington D.C., followed in two days by Sanctity of Human Life Sunday. Both are time to correspond with January 22, 1973 when the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision tragically discovered a right to abortion in the US Constitution.
“Since that time, more than 63 million babies have been lost to abortion. Last June, the Court finally overturned Roe in the case of Thomas Dobbs, et. Al. vs. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. States such as Texas enacted their own bans on abortion as a result. Now we are learning the practical consequences of these legal decisions, at least in my home state: new data released by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission shows that three abortion procedures were performed in our state in August 2022, compared with 2,596 in June. This is a drop of more than 99 percent. The report also indicates that all three procedures were ‘medically necessary’ abortions.
“Between April and August of last year, the number of abortions nationwide declined by six percent. If this trend persists, there could be at least 60,000 fewer abortions this year as a result of Dobbs.
“As we can see, five decades of hard work by pro-life legal advocates and their allies is now saving thousands of lives.”
Great strides are being made in saving babies’ lives. I am proud that the State of Texas is taking steps to save babies’ lives and giving all babies a chance at life.
J. A. SAMPLES
LAKE KIOWA
Thank you
I am writing to thank Gainesville-area residents for sharing the true meaning of Christmas with children in need this past holiday season.
Generosity throughout contributed to a successful shoebox gift collection season at drop-off locations for the Samaritan’s Purse project Operation Christmas Child. Across the U.S., the project collected over 9.3 million shoebox gifts in 2022. Combined with those collected from partnering countries in 2022, the ministry is now sending nearly 10.6 million shoebox gifts to children worldwide.
Through shoeboxes—packed with fun toys, school supplies, and hygiene items—Gainesville -area volunteers brought joy to children in need around the world. Each gift-filled shoebox is a tangible expression of God’s love, and it is often the first gift these children have ever received. Through the continued generosity of donors since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 209 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 170 countries and territories. This year, Samaritan’s Purse delivered its milestone 200 millionth shoebox, which was packed on a country-wide tour and then hand-delivered to a young girl in Ukraine.
Across TX, shoebox packers often shop for deals on shoebox items throughout the year, and many serve at a deeper level by becoming a yearround volunteer. Information about ways area participants can get involved year-round can also be found at samaritanspurse.org/occ or by calling 817-595-2230.
Although local drop‑off locations for gifts are closed until Nov. 13 – 20, 2023, anyone can still be a part of this life-changing project by conveniently packing a shoebox gift online in just a few simple clicks at samaritanspurse.org/buildonline.
These simple gifts, packed with love, send a message to children worldwide that they are loved and not forgotten.
LIZETTE MILLER
SAMARITAN’S PURSE
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.