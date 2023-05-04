It is with great pleasure I write this letter of support for Lisa Bellows in her campaign for Board Trustee of North Central Texas College. I have known Lisa since 2006 when my wife and I first moved to Gainesville. Lisa is a teacher and an instructor at heart, and this shows in her years of dedication to education and connection with the students she has taught.
Also, during this time I was able to observe, in person, Lisa’s steadfast leadership role serving on the Gainesville ISD Board of Trustees, where she also held the role of President. Lisa’s commitment to the betterment of GISD was evident in her approach to asking the right questions about district operations, especially where those operations affected the students. Her dedication to fiscal responsibility served the citizens of Gainesville well.
Over the course of the next few years, North Texas will see a surge of new high-tech jobs stemming from the recent locations of advanced semiconductor operations in our area. The labor force in Cooke, Denton, Collin and Grayson Counties is very mobile with thousands of employees working in a different community than where they live. NCTC will be asked to be a part of a larger training architecture, designed to provide a pipeline of future workers, and to deliver these workers to the next generation of high paying jobs.
I have the greatest confidence in Lisa Bellows and her ability to be a part of the NCTC Board of Trustees which will oversee not only the development of high-tech educational programs, but also those traditional courses feeding into the larger university system.
This election is important. Please take time to consider Bellows to represent you at NCTC.
Kent Sharp
Sherman
I am writing this because I feel led to share why I have put so much effort into helping Lisa Bellows in her candidacy for the Board of Regents at NCTC.
With all of her family, what you see is what you get. Honest, hard working people who give to a fault. If you only knew what all this whole family has done and continue to do for NCTC. I’m not just talking money or deeds, but both.
When you get one, you get all of ‘em. It started out for me and my brand new ready made family in Saint Jo, figuring out that Phil and Lisa Bellows were the parents of that feisty little Pre-K Student, Lyle Bellows sometime around 1991. In that year, at the age of 32 years old, I had married the love of my life and moved off from the big city of Gainesville to Saint Jo.
I started teaching second grade there, and one of the first people I met was Bernice Parker — Miss Bernice as I called her. Gosh, I loved that girl! She treated me like I was her own, was always there to help me with just about anything I could come up with and was probably one of the most wonderful people I’ve ever known. Kind, helpful, she would do just about anything for anybody who ever needed her or Saint Jo ISD.
All this to say that the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. I’ve had 32 plus years of watching this family, the kindness they show to others and the love they have for NCTC.
That’s only part of the reason I am so very passionate about this election.
Danna Fredrick
Gainesville
The first major recollection I have of Lisa Bellows was taking me with a bunch of other kids on a hayride. I can't recall the year, but it was the First of November, because she teased us about lingering ghosts from Halloween and All Saint's Day. She had planted a few adults in ghost costumes in the woods.
It would have been in the Fall of 1997 or Spring of 1998 when she visited my seventh grade science class to teach us how to dissect a fetal pig. I remember it being overwhelming and confusing at the time, because the real thing looked nothing like the diagrams in our textbooks. Something stuck though, as I can make short work of a full grown hog today. She also provided a lesson or two of Microbiology, something she taught at the college level.
I have of course seen her around more civic and charitable events than I can count over the years. A few years ago, I realized a gap in my knowledge of Ranch Management, even though I had spent a large part of my life on farms and ranches. So, I went back to NCTC for just that, and my first class was Wildlife Management. My professor was Bellows. Needless to say, the class was fascinating, and included a class where we ate local wild game.
It was here I noticed her ability for accounting the first time. She gave the class simple blueprints on how to manage the budget of a ranch, and not just the financial budget, but also a budget of natural resources, and how to increase both natural and financial resources over time on a farm or ranch for a sustainable future.
She can both expertly restore an antique cast iron skillet and do a companies’ taxes. This is why I am voting for Lisa Bellows.
Brent Sullivant
Gainesville
