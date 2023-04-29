I would like to implore the city of Gainesville to do something about the excess water standing in parts of our Fairview Cemetery, especially the northeast corner. A drain needs to be put across the concrete drive-through so the water has a place to go.
I’m sure our water department could come up with a solution.
My late husband has been there almost two years now. It is hard to visit and see all the water standing. The ground is so soaked that it is impossible to walk up to the grave.
Please do something.
Sally Gibson
Gainesville
The origin of the Medal of Honor
This week, Medal of Honor recipients from around the nation have come to Gainesville Texas, as we recognize and honor their bravery and service. Saturday, April 22nd at 10 am hundreds from all over will gather on California Street in Gainesville, which will be completely blocked by vehicles and pedestrians, for a parade celebrating our veterans, and we will be there cheering them on as well.
Every year MOH recipients are welcomed into our community; they are also welcomed by a 30-foot monument to those who fought against the Union, the Confederacy. A monument to the treasonous troops that murdered the first recipients of the Medal of Honor, as well as massacred those in our own community, known as The Great Hanging. Inscribed, the monument asks that we “teach our children to emulate the causes of the Confederacy.” The Medal of Honor was created to honor Union soldiers during the civil war who went above and beyond their call of duty against an enemy of the U.S. — the Confederacy.
On April 12, 1862, 24 volunteers from the Union Army, led by civilian scout James Andrews, commandeered a Confederate locomotive named “The General” outside of Big Shanty, Georgia (now Kennesaw) and took it northward toward Chattanooga, Tennessee – doing as much damage as possible to the vital Western and Atlantic Railroad line as they went. Out of fuel, Andrews and his men abandoned the locomotive and scattered into the woods before being captured by Confederate troops. All were put on trial and convicted for “acts of unlawful belligerency” or being unlawful combatants and spies. Shortly thereafter, Andrews and seven of the Raiders were executed by hanging with the remaining held as prisoners of war. For their acts of valor in “The Great Locomotive Chase,” six members of Andrews’ Raiders were awarded the first Medals of Honor in our country’s history on March 25, 1863.
While county officials have decided to continue to ignore this disrespect to MOH recipients and our community, we cannot. We understand that Cooke County commissioners will not discuss this monument on their courthouse lawn. They have refused for decades to acknowledge its irony, given that they murdered over 40-plus of our residents, some of whose decedents still reside in Cooke County. We pray that they will do the right thing and bring this to a discussion in honor and respect for the First Medal of Honor Recipient Private Jacob Parrott.
We do, and will always, continue to value our Medal of Honor veterans. Progressive Rights Organizers of Gainesville are proud to live in a patriotic community and the Medal of Honor Host City. Attending Gainesville High School, many of us were able to converse with and get to know Medal of Honor recipients personally. We are all thankful that our generation has been able to grow up around this patriotism that came with being a Medal of Honor Host City and envision that our county will become more welcoming.
PRO Gainesville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.