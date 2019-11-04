Last week, citizens of Cooke County began receiving telephone calls from an unnamed company supposedly conducting an opinion poll on attitudes toward wind-energy. In reality, it bears all the hallmarks of a “push poll.”
What is a “push poll” and why should you care?
A push poll is a disreputable marketing technique, most commonly employed during political campaigning, in which an individual or organization attempts to manipulate or alter prospective voters’ views under the guise of conducting an opinion poll. Large numbers of voters are contacted with little effort made to actually collect and analyze voters’ response data. Instead, the push poll is a form of telemarketing-based propaganda and rumor mongering, masquerading as an opinion poll. Push polls may rely on innuendo, or information gleaned from opposition research on the political opponent of the interests behind the poll.
In this case, the telemarketer poses a series of leading questions, all of which portray wind energy and wind turbines in a positive light by supporting “green energy,” jobs and new tax revenue without asking any questions about the negative impacts of giant wind turbines and then asks if the recipient of the call supports wind energy. If the respondent answers negatively, the caller immediately hangs up.
Local residents need to be aware when they receive these calls that this isn’t an objective, scientific polling study meant to understand the views of citizens but rather an attempt to manipulate them, which will be obvious when the “results” show up in local advertisements.
Who could possibly have the motivation and extensive financial resources to launch such an expensive effort? I have my own suspicions, but my fellow Cooke County residents will draw their own conclusions.
David A. Sampson, Gainesville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.