Recently, my 9-year-old, Luke, and his 11-year-old sister spent two weeks at a North Carolina summer camp climbing a rock wall, crawling through a “sky park,” riding mountain bikes, hiking wooded trails, swimming, kayaking, blobbing (google it) and rope swinging. To describe their experience as “fun and exciting” is a tremendous understatement.
We suspected our daughter, the calm, calculated and more mature of our children, would do fine. We were right. She chose her new friends, attended her activities and discovered all the ways to enjoy her time.
At the same time, we weren’t sure how Luke would respond. He likes his calm spaces (much of summer camp isn’t that calm). He’s a big-hearted, extremely caring, fun-loving, blue-eyed, blonde-haired “teddy bear.” We weren’t sure how easily he would choose friends, engage in his activities or feel comfortable with meal times and menus. Nevertheless, as I watched him participate over the two-week adventure, I was amazed at what I witnessed.
One day to the next, his eyes got bluer, his crazy, uncombed hair got more blonde, and his smile brighter. I would watch him develop a lighter spring in his step as he trotted off to his first, morning activity with all his cabin-mates. He would, consistently, approach me at breakfast with a “Morning Dad!” and a quick, tight hug, sharing his excitement and readiness for the day, the moment, he was living, fully alive ... never concerning himself with anything other than the present in which he existed.
At the end of every session, each counselor completes a form for each of the campers in their cabin. This form is meant to share a broader picture of what each counselor experienced in their campers throughout their time at camp. This information is shared with parents in hopes of helping them learn more about their kids' experience and personalities while providing them with a deepened level of trust in the camp experience and their team of counselors.
Luke’s counselor, John, took the initiative to write a description of what he saw in Luke and in their camp experience.
I was grateful, amidst so many other responsibilities John was asked to accomplish (including the completion of the same form for 10 other campers) that he was so intentional about Luke’s form. Within John’s description, there was a specific comment he shared that I will never forget. Allow me to paraphrase a small portion of John’s written words and also comments made in a follow-up conversation I got to have with John:
“Luke was a joy to have in our cabin. His positive energy and caring nature made him a leader to others. Fortunately, Luke has not lost the ‘boyish curiosity’ so many of his friends seem to have already lost. Though this characteristic can create an energy level that at times can be challenging to manage, I want to encourage this fun-loving spirit in him as long as we can. It is lost in all of us at too early an age.”
A few weeks later, and as I write about my conversation with John and his thoughts, I’m struck with overwhelming gratitude that John would have such a strong desire to foster that joyful, childish place in Luke’s heart. I also feel a certain sadness that so many lose that “boyish curiosity” at such an early age.
I’m grateful young people have places to go that allow them to get dirty, play in lakes, catch bugs, experience discomfort, try new foods, meet new friends and discover new adventures. Just to be kids, free and excited to learn what might be around the next exciting corner.
Thank you, John, for singing loudly and dancing wildly so as to allow Luke the confidence to do the same. Thank you for hugging him when he was down, for encouraging him when he was nervous, and high-fiving him when he accomplished something challenging. I appreciate you getting a little muddy and sweaty when you could have opted to sit down and rest.
But most of all, thank you for encouraging him to live a life “fully alive” and with the “boyish curiosity” that can still remain in him as a 9 year old. May we all have an opportunity to live our lives never having lost that fun-loving, unbridled, energetic, curiosity-driven, adventure-seeking spirit. The same spirit, “the world” convinces us, should reside in a dark closet and be locked away (or numbed).
May we unlock the door and let the kid in all of us explore, discover, get dirty, feel the sun and play in the water, fully alive, once again.
Thanks, John. Remain Encouraged.
Brian Manhart is the president and CEO of Lone Oak Ranch and Retreat and Camp Kiowa located on the outskirts of Gainesville, TX. He is also a director with Camp Pinnacle (North Carolina), active on the Lindsay Board of Education. Most importantly, he is Jennifer’s husband and Joseph, Claire, Luke and Eli’s dad.
