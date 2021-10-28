As we prepare to hear the results of our 2021 bond election for a new middle school on Tuesday, I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their contributions to this process.
First, I would like to thank the facility steering committee who began meeting back in 2019 to study the facility needs of Gainesville Independent School District and develop a recommendation for the students of our community.
Next, I would like to thank our board of trustees for their diligence in reviewing all the information presented and for calling this election to give our community a voice in the future of our school district. And finally, I would like to thank all the citizens who joined me at one of my informational meetings and to all of you who made time to vote in this election.
Many in the community may realize that this is the first time in 16 years that Gainesville ISD has held a bond election, asking voters to consider authorizing the school district to move forward with constructing a new school.
The proposed new middle school will include modern safety features, specially designed spaces for fine arts and special education, and it will have increased technology to enhance student learning and access. The building will also operate more efficiently as the building materials will match today’s standards, building codes, and expectations.
For some who may not know, the Gainesville ISD tax rate is the lowest school district tax rate compared to all of our competitor school districts.
Also, it’s important for our citizens who are 65 or older to remember that property taxes will not change for you as long as your Homestead and over 65 exemption are on file with the local appraisal district. Homeowners 65 and older should have their school property taxes frozen. The facility steering committee felt strongly that now is the time to invest in our students and the future of our school district.
For those of you who didn’t vote during Early Voting, I encourage you to visit our website to learn more: https://www.gainesvilleisd.org/bond2021. Also, please make time to vote on Tuesday.
Your voice is important as we plan for growth and the future of Gainesville ISD.
Demontes Stewart is Superintendent of Gainesville Independent School District. He can be reached via email at dstewart@gainesvilleisd.org or by calling 940-665-4362.
