Koba is Noah's Ark Animal Shelter Pet of the Week! He has been at the shelter since March and is wondering if he is ever going to find that perfect person to adopt him. He is completely housebroken at the shelter. While he may have an accident or two at a new home, he does very well at holding it all night and will wait until he’s let outside in the morning and afternoons.
For all those big dog lovers, he weighs in at almost 100 pounds and is as sweet as can be. Koba would also do well with older kids that want a dog they can play with. He loves playing with his ball and is always hoping someone will play with him. He would probably even do well at playing fetch! He is a bit of an active boy but once he gets out of the shelter and is able to run around the yard he is sure to calm down a bit. He would love to have a comfortable spot on your living room floor that he can lounge about on while getting lots of love from you. Bring your kids and other dogs- if you have any- to come meet Koba. You'll be sure to fall in love with this big ole lug. To meet Koba or one of his sheltermates, call 940-665-9800 to set up an appointment at the shelter at 2501 N. Weaver St. in Gainesville. Shelter hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily except Thursday or Sunday. Noah’s Ark pets are also online at www.noahsarktx.com or on petfinder.com.
