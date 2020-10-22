Free coronavirus testing is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. today, Oct. 22, at the Cooke County Fair Association barn, 1901 Justice Center Blvd. The three-day event hosted by the Cooke County Emergency Management Office concludes today. On the first day, Tuesday, Oct. 20, the Texas Army National Guard administered 80 oral swab tests, according to Cooke County Emergency Management Coordinator Ray Fletcher.
featured
PHOTO: Drive-thru testing underway
- Megan Gray-Hatfield/Gainesville Daily Register
-
-
