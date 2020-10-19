Robin is a spunky girl and one of our many puppies we have here at the shelter. She loves being around people and just wants to play and have a good time. She would make for a great family dog for an active family that loves playing. Take her outside to watch her bounce and run around like the adorable puppy she is. She has been here longer than most of the dogs we have right now so she is hoping she can find her forever home soon. If you think Robin could be the perfect match for you then call Noah’s Ark at (940)665-9800 to make your appointment to meet her. We are open Monday-Saturday 11-5, closed Thursday and Sunday. We hope to see you soon!
