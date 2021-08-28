The statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.79 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch, down five cents over the last week and 88 cents higher than a year ago.
The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.15.
According to the latest federal data, U.S. gasoline demand increased week-to-week and remains elevated from this time last year. Weekly regional fuel supply numbers increased slightly, and Gulf Coast refinery utilization dropped slightly week-to-week.
Drivers are likely seeing cheaper gas prices as crude oil prices have dropped below $70 per barrel. Crude oil prices have fluctuated recently due to concerns over increased COVID-19 cases.
A tropical disturbance is likely to form into a named storm sometime next week and possibly impact the Gulf Coast next week where numerous refineries are located.
Drivers in Texas are paying the second lowest gas price average in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com.
