Expectations are high as always in Muenster this fall, and the Hornets may have the numbers to live up to them.
Muenster will have the most players it has ever had under coach Brady Carney this year. The Hornets have 64 high school boys playing football, all looking to be a part of something special. Carney said the previous high was around 50 or 51.
“We’ve basically got 15 more kids than we’ve ever had,” Carney said. “Which says a lot about the town of Muenster and how the parents push their kids to play. Says a lot about the tradition in our program and how kids want to be a part of it. That’s what we wanted to build here, and we’ve kind of done that. I’m super proud to have that many kids suited up, playing football for the Muenster Hornets. I couldn’t be more excited about that.”
Having so many players brings a lot of advantages. Players can rotate in and out more often, keeping everyone fresher. Injuries are easier to deal with when there are other players available to fill a spot.
More players also means more competition for starting roles, something Carney said has taken place all preseason at various positions.
“Competition breeds success, and we’re hoping that’s what comes from it,” Carney said. “We’ve got that in a couple different spots on our team. We got 64 kids playing. A school our size, that’s unbelievable numbers. We’ve got kids (competing) for positions, and then kids compete to keep their position. So, you better be competing each day, working your tail off, or you may be watching more than playing, and I think they understand. So, they’re all working really hard to be a better player each and every day.”
The raw number of players isn’t the only large number. Muenster boasts 16 seniors this season, which Carney said is the strength of this team.
“A lot of them have played on the varsity since they were sophomores,” Carney said. “Their experience on Friday nights, amount of games they’ve played, amount of practices they’ve had, playing in December and late November, that does nothing but help you. We’re going to lean on those guys. Seniors are your leaders, and these guys are good leaders with a lot of experience, so there’s no doubt the strength of our football team lies in our seniors.”
One of those seniors is Kohl Taylor. The lineman said it is important the seniors lead the way for the Hornets to achieve their goals for this season.
“First, of course, always you want to win a district championship,” Taylor said. “Then, you want to play in December. I think that should be every football team in the state of Texas’s goal, but that’s for sure ours, is to play in December. We’ll see when we get there what happens.”
The Hornets played at least one game in December each year from 2017 to 2020, a streak which included a state championship. The streak ended last year when the Hornets fell to Albany on Nov. 26.
The Hornets and Lions may play again this year. Albany is the preseason No. 1 team in Class 2A Division II according to Dave Campbell’s Texas Football, and Muenster is No. 2. Both play in Region 2, meaning only one can reach the state semifinals.
Last season, the Lions led 28-0 at halftime. Muenster couldn’t complete the comeback, but outscoring Albany 21-6 in the second half may give the Hornets some confidence they can play with anyone going into this season.
“We don’t talk about Albany,” Carney said. “We’ve got a lot of other opponents to play before we ever see Albany, but I do believe that, for the juniors last year that are seniors now, coming out, fighting like they did in the second half and not giving up, sure, I think that carries over into this year. I do, yeah. It’s a confidence builder.”
Muenster has a litany of tough opponents between it and any potential rematch. The non-district schedule consists of three 3A opponents and Windthorst, another of the top teams in Region 2.
The Hornets and Trojans played three times the past two years with two district matchups and a playoff game. Both teams won a district title during their two seasons together. Although they are no longer district foes, Carney said he and Windthorst coach Chris Tackett think it is a valuable matchup for both teams and expect to continue playing each other for the foreseeable future.
Muenster senior Colton Deckard said he is fine with that.
“I like playing them, because it’s definitely a tough game,” Deckard said. “It’s definitely one of the best games of the year.”
The rest of the non-district slate consists of Bells, Paradise and Pottsboro. All are 3A, with the latter two playing in Division I. All are expected to contend for playoff spots this fall. Pottsboro is the largest school with an enrollment of 453 compared to Muenster’s 140.
Carney laughed as he said he wonders if he made the schedule too difficult.
“But I did that on purpose, because I feel like our team can handle that this year,” Carney said. “One thing about last year, going back and looking at it, I don’t think our pre-district schedule was tough enough. I didn’t feel like we got better each week… I set the schedule like that hoping that it’ll help us improve, and if we lose a couple along the way, so be it. As long as we get better from it. That’s the whole reason for the tough schedule.”
The new district isn’t much easier. Muenster and Santo were among the region’s best last year, while Lindsay, Collinsville and Celeste are moving down from Division I. Four teams in this district finished at least second in their districts last season, and five made the playoffs.
Even with Windthorst gone, Carney said this district is probably stronger than the Hornets’ last.
“I think top to bottom, it’s a stronger district than we’ve been in the last few years,” Carney said. “You take Lindsay, Collinsville, Santo, Celeste, those are four programs that have had a lot of success over the years. I fully anticipate a really strong district from top to bottom and a really competitive district, which is going to help prepare, whoever makes the playoffs, it’ll help prepare those guys for a long playoff run, whoever that might be.”
Although many have Muenster pegged as the district favorite, it won’t be easy. The Hornets must travel to Lindsay, Santo and Celeste this year, three of their toughest district foes. But with a large roster and a multitude of seniors, Taylor said this Muenster team may be equipped to handle it.
“The region’s tough,” Taylor said. “But I think we can make it out of this region, and we can be playing for a state semifinal game and possibly winning a ring this year.”
