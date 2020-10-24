First Christian Church
This Sunday’s Message by Pastor Mark Loewen is titled “Wearing the Right Clothes” and the Scripture reading is Matthew 22:1-14. The church, 401 N. Dixon St., will have “parking lot” worship at 10 a.m. all month. The service will also be livestreamed on Facebook. Open communion is celebrated each Sunday. The church is following social distancing guidelines and deep cleaning its facilities in accordance with pandemic-related safety and health considerations.
Every Tuesday at Noon and Sunday at 9 a.m. the congregation hosts a “Call to Prayer” at the church. If you are physically unable to be at the church, set a reminder on your phone and pause to pray.
For more information about First Christian Church, call 940-665-2053, email gainesvillefcc@gmail.com or visit www.fccgainesville.com.
Collinsville Bible Baptist Church
The public is invited to hear One A Chord, a singing group, at 11 a.m. Sunday at Collinsville Bible Baptist Church, 220 Dewitt St.
There is no admission charge. An offering will be taken.
Valley View Church of Christ
"From Whence Come Wars and Fightings?" from James 4:1 will be the basis for the Sunday morning sermon during the 10:35 a.m. worship service. The church has decided to resume in person Bible class at 7 p.m. Wednesdays. There will be only one class in the auditorium for all age groups. All other services, classes, and events at the building have been cancelled for the time being.
“In Search of the Lord’s Way” presents “The Church of Christ” on October 18. The program airs Sunday mornings on Sherman and DFW TV stations (KXII 12.3 at 7 a.m., KDFI 27.1 at 7:30 a.m. or KTEN 10.3 at 9 a.m.), on the program’s Facebook page and on YouTube. Study sheets can be downloaded from the website, www.searchtv.org, before the program airs. The website also has archived programs.
For further information or to set up a personal study, call 940-726-7010. The church meets at 202 N. McCubbin St. on the northeast corner of the square in Valley View.
Era Church of Christ
Worship service begins at 10:30 a.m.
Bible classes have resumed at 9:30 a.m. Sundays in the annex and are continuing the study of Deuteronomy. The midweek study on Christian evidences meets at 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays.
Visitors are welcome in any of the church’s services or events. The church meets at 111 Hargrove St. in Era, just west of the school and on the north side of Farm-to-Market Road 922.
First Baptist Gainesville
This Sunday’s sermon will be "Keep Things in Perspective" from James 5:1-6 and Deut. 24:14-15. The church hosts both its morning worship services in the sanctuary, 308 E. Broadway. The church says it is practicing social distancing.
The Early First contemporary service will be at 9 a.m. and will be livestreamed at https://fbcgville.online.church.
Sunday school for everyone is from 10-11 a.m.
The Classic First traditional service will be at 11 a.m. The Classic First service will be livestreamed and also broadcast live on Suddenlink channel 3.
The previous week’s Classic First service will be broadcast on Nortex channel 22 at 11 a.m. Sundays and 7 p.m. Thursdays.
FBG, along with Calvary Baptist Church and Temple Baptist Church, are sponsoring a Trunk or Treat at the North Central Texas College parking lot from 5-7 p.m. Sunday.
Ladies’ Bible study is led by Shelly Langley and held at FBG. The ladies bible study streams via live video at 10 a.m. Wednesdays on the FBG Women’s Ministry group on Facebook.
Bible study is held at the church and is livestreamed online at 6 p.m. Wednesdays at https://fbcgville.online.church.
The church's AWANA program is back in full swing each Wednesday at 5:45 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall. For any further info contact Shelly Langley at shelly@belongfbg.com.
The NexGen Youth led by Dallas Smith are currently meeting at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sundays, and 6 p.m. Wednesdays in the Activity Building.
For more information about First Baptist Church, visit the church’s website at www.belongfbg.com or call the church office at 940-665-4347.
