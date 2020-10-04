Valley View Church of Christ
“A Just Man” will be the sermon for the 10:30 a.m. worship service this Sunday. The Wednesday evening service is still available via Zoom video conferencing. All other services, classes and events remain canceled until further notice.
“In Search of the Lord’s Way” begins this with “The Church Jesus Built.”The program airs Sunday mornings on Sherman and DFW TV stations (KXII 12.3 at 7 a.m., KDFI 27.1 at 7:30 a.m. or KTEN 10.3 at 9 a.m.), on the program’s Facebook page and on YouTube. Study sheets can be downloaded from the website, www.searchtv.org, before the program airs. The website also has archived programs.
For further information or to set up a personal study, call 940-726-7010. The church meets at 202 N. McCubbin St. on the northeast corner of the square in Valley View.
Era Church of Christ
“Prayer Works Wonders” will be the sermon for the 10:30 a.m. worship service.
Bible classes have resumed at 9:30 a.m. Sundays in the annex and are continuing the study of Deuteronomy. The midweek study meets at 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays.
Visitors are welcome in any of the church’s services or events. The church meets at 111 Hargrove St. in Era, just west of the school and on the north side of Farm-to-Market Road 922.
First Baptist Gainesville
This Sunday’s sermon will be "Recognizing Godly Wisdom" from James 3:14-18. The church hosts both its morning worship services in the sanctuary, 308 E. Broadway. Attendees in person are asked to wear masks, use hand sanitizers and maintain social distance. Those who aren’t comfortable attending in person are invited to use the church’s livestream.
Phase II of the church’s reopening program is underway with the return of Sunday School. Classes meet 10-10:50 a.m.
The Early First contemporary service will be at 9 a.m. and will be livestreamed at https://fbcgville.online.church.
A virtual Sunday School will still be offered at 10:30 a.m. via livestream on the website and broadcast on Suddenlink channel 3.
The Classic First traditional service will be at 11 a.m. The Classic First service will be livestreamed and also broadcast live on Suddenlink channel 3.
The previous week’s Classic First service will be broadcast on Nortex channel 22 at 11 a.m. Sundays and 7 p.m. Thursdays.
Ladies’ Bible study is led by Shelly Langley. Starting Wednesday, Oct. 7, the ladies will begin meeting again at FBG. Location was not announced as of press time. Their new study, "Matchless" will be beginning. The ladies bible study was streams via live video at 10 a.m. Wednesdays on the FBG Women’s Ministry group on Facebook.
Bible study is livestreamed online at 6 p.m. Wednesdays at https://fbcgville.online.church.
For more information about First Baptist Church, visit the church’s website at www.belongfbg.com or call the church office at 940-665-4347.
First United Methodist
First United Methodist Church of Gainesville hosts worship at 10 a.m. Sundays in person in the sanctuary with seating limitations; visitors are asked to call the church office to make a reservation so a place will be ready for them. The church is also continuing to livestream the worship service on Facebook.
More information and daily devotionals are posted to the church Facebook page. The sermon and full worship service will be posted on the worship page at fumcgainesville.org later Sunday afternoons.
Second Time Around Resale, a mission of FUMC, is open to shoppers 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays and accepts donations from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays as well as during shopping hours.
Learning Tree Preschool is still accepting new applications for students wishing to enroll for the 2020-2021 school year. Classes began Sept. 10. Contact the church for more information.
For more information about the church, visit the church’s Facebook page, call the church office at 940-665-3926 or visit www.fumcgainesville.org. The church is at 214 S. Denton St. in Gainesville.
