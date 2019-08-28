Last season, the Sacred Heart Tigers won their first playoff game against Brazos Christian School in dramatic fashion, coming back from down a touchdown in the fourth quarter to steal away a 32-29 victory.
But that success was short-lived as the Tigers dropped their second playoff game 32-0 to First Baptist.
With a chip on their shoulders, the Tigers aren’t satisfied with another early playoff exit.
“We won that game in dramatic fashion and I sort of think our kids were satisfied with them being so young,” Schilling said. “The next week they played Dallas First Baptist who beat us earlier in the year. But they’re very hungry this year. They won’t be satisfied until hopefully we can get it to the final state championship game.”
Schilling said the team’s attitude and work ethic have been on par with his expectations.
“I’ll feel real good, especially after a few weeks of practice,” Schilling said. “Number one, we’re healthy. That’s a big thing for us with our numbers. But we’re coming off the ball. We’ve got offensive linemen buying into the system, I can’t be more pleased with the overall effort and attitude and effort. They work hard in the weight room and everybody does their part.”
Sophomore quarterback Seth Swirczynski had a stellar freshman season and Schilling said he is poised for another productive season.
“We threw him into the fire last year and it was tough on him,” Schilling said. “He knew the offense from junior high where we ran the same thing. He did a lot of that just kind of on his own kind of like sandlot football. Yeah. He’s that type of player that can make things happen. But this year, he’s a lot more under control. He’s got the ball up high and he’s paying so much more attention to detail.”
Swirczynski will also be in charge of orchestrating the Tigers’ revamped offense to the flex bone formation.
“I changed because I think it’s going to help our linemen a whole lot and because of the quarterback option reads, which I think he’s real good at his speed,” Schilling said. “I think we can utilize his speed and his quickness along with the rest of the skill kids. We just have a lot of speed and I do think that this offense fits out personnel.”
Senior running back and linebacker Hunter Hennigan said the team is driven to get back to the playoffs and improve on last season.
“We made the second round where it was a pretty tough loss,” Hennigan said. “We didn’t score that game against a big rival and we really wanted to beat them. We’re really looking to get back there and we play them again this year. We just need to stay focused as a team and just work together. We need to do everything a lot quicker and faster.”
Playing a big role on both the offensive and defensive lines, senior Jacob Zimmerer knows how important his responsibilities are.
“Our line is very strong and very fast and that’s going to help with our running game and especially when we do the pass-option along with keeping the quarterback from get sacked,”
Defensively, the Tigers are switching to a 5-2 scheme which Schilling said should simplify a few things for the players.
“Everybody’s got to be on the same page,” Schilling said. “The biggest problem we had last year was confusion and tackling and we reiterate that over and over and over. We’re trying to eliminate confusion and make sure everybody knows where they’re at and what they’re doing and they’ll do it so much faster.”
Zimmerer’s goals for the Tigers are simple.
“Our expectations are nothing short of a state championship,” Zimmerer said. “I really think that because of the numbers, we have are very close knit group and we can really make something happen this year. And I don’t see anything less than a championship.”
Schilling said some prognosticators had the Tigers picked second in their district and some had them picked third, which Schilling found reasonably accurate.
Still, that isn’t keeping the Tigers from aiming for the moon.
“It’s understandable because both teams ahead of us beat us last year,” Schilling said. “We haven’t proven that we can beat them yet. As long as we continue to do what we’re doing right now, we’re going to get better throughout the year. I feel like we can put the pieces in place to make some noise in late November.”
