Most other teams are beginning the season on time, but Sacred Heart will start its season a little later.
The Tigers’ first game is set for Sept. 25 due to the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools decision to delay the season, but that isn’t dampening their spirit.
Sacred Heart has good reason to feel optimistic about the season. They exploded out to an undefeated 10-0 regular season before falling in the second round of the playoffs to Sacred Heart Hallettsville.
Despite having a few games cut from its schedule, Sacred Heart head coach Dale Schilling and the Tigers are excited to get to play this season, even if they have moved into a more difficult district.
“We’re getting into a new district, which will be very difficult, but we can handle it,” Schilling said. “We’re going against Fort Worth Lake Country, which is our old rival. They may have the best football team they’ve had since I’ve been playing them in 10 or 12 games. That’s going to be a big challenge. We’ll have to play Lubbock Trinity to close out the season, which a very tough team, but we don’t have to play Lubbock Christian.”
Many of the teams are much bigger than the Tigers, so that poses a bigger challenge than last season.
The Tigers won’t have as much time to prepare for the season due to the delayed start, but senior wideout, running back and safety Kevin Dangelmayr said that isn’t going to affect their work ethic this season.
“We’ll miss the first few games, but we’ll work with what we’ve got,” Dangelmayr said. “I’m just happy to be playing. We’ll have to get at it harder to get in shape in the short amount of time we do have. We just have to make the best out of the few games we get before the playoffs start. I think we’ll be all right and I think we’ve got good things going for us.”
With Dangelmayr playing on both sides of the ball, he has a unique perspective about what the Tigers need to work on this season.
“You don’t ever come off the field pretty much and I’d rather not come off the field,” Dangelmayr said of playing both ways. “We’ll probably need more work on the offense and the offensive line. We’ll have to make a lot of changes because we lost a lot of seniors from last year, but I think we’ve got a lot of smart kids that know their spots.”
Dangelmayr’s identical twin brother Kyle has high hopes for this year, even though there will be more hoops to jump through.
“I think with what we’ve got, we’re going to do pretty good,” Kyle Dangelmayr said. “We’ve got some smart kids and considering how good we did last year, I don’t think it will affect us. Hopefully we can go as far as we can. That’s everybody’s plan. It depends on how much everybody wants it. You’ve got to want it and go get it. It’s tough losing a bunch of seniors, but I think we can do it.”
Schilling lauded the Dangelmayr twins for their leadership and said Kevin will be relied on for his defensive prowess while Kyle’s speed with be integral for the Tigers’ offense.
“Kevin can play corner or safety,” Schilling said. “It doesn’t matter what coverage you run, he picks it up. He talks a lot back there with the younger kids and he’s an excellent, excellent tackler. He’s a smart kid he will be a big leader in that secondary. Kyle is a very shifty running back with excellent hands. He’s very versatile. You can move him around and he can play any skill position. He’s got a nose for the end zone.”
Both Dangelmayr twins will be fixtures in the Tigers’ revamped offense, which switches over from the flexbone formation to more of a spread look.
The spread formation is what the Tigers have done primarily over the past decade and Schilling said he made the change to lean more on the stock of skilled athletes they have.
“I ran the flexbone last year because I thought it would adjust more to our offensive line and our quarterback was going to use his speed running the option,” Schilling said. “I was concerned with the pass blocking last year and one reason I don’t want to run it this year is it limits you too much. I’ve been a spread guy my whole life and I want to get back to what I’m more comfortable with.”
Junior quarterback Seth Swirczynski will be the offensive catalyst for the Tigers and Schilling said it’s his sheer speed and developed passing game that will keep opposing defenses on their toes.
“He’s a three-year starter and last year he ran for over 1,400 yards and 30 touchdowns,” Schilling said. “In the flexbone, he was under center every single play, but in the shotgun, he’ll be able to see and read things a little bit better. He’s gained so much strength and he’s throwing the football so much better, so we’re going to put the ball in the air more.”
The Tigers’ go-to receiver will be Jake Campbell, who Schilling said will play in nearly every skill position.
“He’ll play all over from tight end to the slot to running back,” Schilling said. “He runs great routes. He’s got fabulous hands and he’s a hard-nosed, tough, tough football player and he’ll run over him when you try to tackle him.”
Sacred Heart will feature a five-man defensive front with Cover-2 behind it and Schilling said his team is familiar with that style. However, they did lose several key seniors on that side of the ball.
Still, Schilling thinks the success the team enjoyed last year will carry over to this season.
“They’ve got so much confidence and those younger kids saw what team cohesion and togetherness can bring,” Schilling said. “They’ll take the challenge and the pressure won’t get to these guys at all. Even last year, we weren’t expected to do what we did, but success breeds success and I don’t think we’ll miss a beat. The confidence is oozing out of them from the seniors on down. They’re hungry and ready.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.