Lindsay has a lot of adjusting to do this season.
First, the Knights have a new coach. Casey Jones took over this summer after Jeff Smiley stepped down. Jones spent the past four years in the same role at Hamilton. The Bulldogs hadn’t been to the playoffs in seven years before his arrival, but Jones took them to the postseason in three of his four seasons.
Now, he takes over a program accustomed to success, and he isn’t shy about his goals for Lindsay.
“We want to compete for championships,” Jones said. “That’s what we believe in. That’s what this community wants and the school district wants. We’re going to try to compete for a championship, and we’re going to give it all we got. Go out every day and be the best football team that we can be and just see what happens. I think our expectations are to compete with everybody in the district.”
Lindsay officially announced Jones’ hiring June 2, fairly late for a new coach to arrive. The timing meant he had to get to work quickly getting ready for the upcoming season, and there wasn’t much time to implement his changes.
Despite the challenges of a late change, senior Coltan Hanks said the transition has gone well.
“It’s definitely different, but I think we’ve adjusted fine,” Hanks said. “Coach Jones is a good guy, good coach. Had early success in his career. He’s still been a successful coach, and we’ve adapted well.”
Most of the Lindsay coaching staff remains the same as last year, which helps ease the transition. Josh Yosten is coaching the Knights’ defense, which will continue to use a 4-3 scheme as it did under Smiley.
Jones’ background is offense. He was the offensive coordinator at Brock in 2015 when the Eagles won the state championship. While the defense is mostly remaining the same as before, Jones said he is making a few changes on offense.
“We’re going to be based out of a spread look,” Jones said. “I call it a power spread. We’re going to run power football out of the (shotgun). We got a bunch of different things we do off of it, trying to attack all different parts of the field. We’re based out of a power run game out of the spread.”
Lindsay returns six starters on each side of the ball. Dawson Foster took over at quarterback midseason last year and went on to win district MVP. Jones said the Knights have plenty of experience in both the skill positions and the trenches, but depth is an issue. Still, he said the Knights have a lot of seniors this year, and their leadership is one of the strengths of this team.
Foster, now a senior, said this year’s seniors have eagerly taken on the leadership role.
“Our effort is a lot different from last year,” Foster said. “I think we have a lot more leaders. So, going to be a good year. We have so (many) more people trying. No offense to last year’s seniors, but we have so many more people who care and want to make plays on the ball.”
Another big change came in realignment. Lindsay has moved down to Class 2A Division II after spending the past four years in Division I. In theory, moving into a smaller division should make the schedule a little easier, but that is certainly not the case for the Knights.
Lindsay isn’t the only team moving down to Division II. Collinsville, who had been one of Lindsay’s district foes in Division I, is also making the move, as is Celeste. The trio join Muenster and Santo, two of the strongest programs in the region, as well as Era and Chico in a deep district.
Muenster and Lindsay both won district championships last year, while Santo and Celeste both finished second. Era made the playoffs, and Collinsville just missed the playoffs on a tiebreaker. The Pirates bring back virtually everyone from last year, making them more dangerous this time around after beating Lindsay a year ago.
Lindsay gets Muenster and Collinsville at home, but road trips to Santo and Celeste will present a challenge.
Lindsay has won three-straight district titles, but Jones said this district will be tough.
“We’re going to have our work cut out for us every week, and our kids understand that,” Jones said. “We’re playing a really tough non-district schedule as well, so we don’t have many easy games on our schedule, but I think our kids are up to the challenge. They know what it’s going to take to get through it. If we make it through it healthy, I think we have a chance to get in the mix for some playoff spots and see what happens.”
Lindsay’s non-district schedule consists of Seymour and a trio of Class 3A opponents, including Paradise from 3A Division I. Jones said the schedule is challenging, but it should prepare the Knights for their tough district slate and beyond.
Realignment also meant a change in one of the most anticipated football games each year in Cooke County. During Lindsay’s years in Division I, the Knights faced archrival Muenster early in the season during the non-district schedule. With the Knights and Hornets once again sharing a district, the Kraut Bowl will be later in the year. This year’s game is scheduled for Oct. 21 in Lindsay.
Not only will the game be later than in recent times, but being a district game again means the outcome is that much more important for both teams. Gone are the days both teams could win a district title regardless of this game’s result.
Jones said with it coming later in the year, everyone will have a better idea of how strong each side is going into the game.
“I think it’ll be fun,” Jones said. “I think it’s always a great atmosphere. I’ve just heard stories. I’ve never been a part of it, but I’ve heard the stories about how cool the atmosphere is whenever these two teams meet up, so I’m looking forward to it. I know there’ll be a lot of distractions and all that kind of stuff, so we’ll have to try to limit all that, but it’ll be a fun week.”
