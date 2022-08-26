The past two seasons have been tough in Valley View, but the Eagles remain optimistic about the future.
The transition to Class 3A has been difficult, but the coaching staff met at the end of last school year and is determined to turn things around across all sports.
Valley View returns several starters from last year's team and just over half its lettermen, but coach Curtis King said it will take more than experience.
“It’s useful, but we didn’t have a great season last year, so there’s nothing given,” King said. “These seniors, they’re having to work, because there’s a guy behind them trying to take their job. I like the competition this year. I’m seeing a lot more of it. I’m seeing some guys step up because of it.”
Carson Pickett, a junior, returns as the starting quarterback, but King said freshman Tyson Price is giving Pickett a good push in practice.
Senior receiver Wyatt Huber will be the go-to guy on offense, with senior Lawson Links being another key contributor. The Eagles have three seniors on the offensive line this year, led by Wyatt Isbell.
Huber said this summer and preseason have been different than in recent years. He said everyone is working together as a team more than before, which has been his favorite part.
“There’s a lot of younger kids, and they’re looking up to us, watching us, what we do,” Huber said. “We like to lead them.”
The seniors on this team were freshmen when Valley View made the state semifinals its last year in 2A. They said they are determined to end their high school careers on a better note than the past two seasons.
King said Valley View’s first day of football practice Aug. 1 was the best first day the Eagles have had since King arrived, and the seniors are a big part of the reason.
“The senior group is a special group, those eight or nine kids that we have,” King said. “It’s probably the best senior group since 2019, and maybe a better senior group just by how they lead in the locker room and lead on the field.”
As tough as the transition to 3A has been, fortunes can change quickly in high school football. Callisburg showed what a 3A school in Cooke County can do by going from 0-10 to 9-2 in two seasons. Although such turnarounds usually take longer, it shows Valley View it can be done. Huber said it is possible for the Eagles to follow the Wildcats’ example if they can put all the pieces together.
Valley View has a long way to go, but King said this team is a good group.
“I’m fond of these kids,” King said. “Hardest working. I told some of our board members, there’s not a bad kid in this whole group. These are kids that I’ve had over at my house, and (we had) a party there (Aug. 13). It’s really a special group.”
Valley View is making a few changes this year as the Eagles seek a turnaround. They are adjusting things on defense and changing their blocking scheme on the offensive line.
The biggest change, King said, will come in the Eagles’ offensive identity.
“We’re going to run the ball,” King said. “We have to be able to run the ball this year. I think the past two years, we’ve gone a little pass heavy, and we didn’t focus enough on the run. On offense, we are going to have to run the ball. On defense, just putting guys in positions to make plays and to keep the O-line off our linebackers.”
One challenge the Eagles will face is in depth. Valley View will have around 45 football players this fall. King said he was expecting to have a few more players, but he likes the ones he has.
King said a couple of things must happen for Valley View to have a successful season, and the low numbers could be something to overcome.
“Number one, we don’t have a lot of depth, so we cannot have injuries,” King said. “That’s the first thing. We have to take care of our bodies. Keep working hard and just make plays, and finish. Last year, we didn’t finish. We did some good things, and then something bad happened, and we fell apart. So, we just have to learn how to finish.”
This will be the third-straight year Valley View opens the season against Ponder, a team from 3A Division I. The rest of the non-district schedule includes a variety of 2A schools. Nocona is the largest school in 2A after moving down from 3A this offseason. The Eagles and Indians are familiar with one another after sharing a district the past two seasons and playing one another the past four. Nocona was Valley View’s lone win two seasons ago.
Alvord, Tioga and Lindsay were each playoff teams in 2A Division I last year, though Lindsay is moving down to Division II. Lindsay and Tioga are two of the closest 2A schools to Valley View, making for exciting matchups between players who know each other on both sides.
King said the non-district schedule is tough, but Valley View is up to the challenge.
“We think we can compete in all five of those,” King said. “Interested to see what Ponder does, because they’ve had a lot of kids, second year with Coach (Kyle) Cooper. We think going into non-district, we can compete with every team.”
The Eagles’ district is mostly unchanged from the past two years, though S&S replaces the departing Nocona. Holliday remains a regional powerhouse, and Callisburg had a tremendous breakout season last year. Henrietta and Wichita Falls City View both look to be tough opponents once again.
Valley View senior Cash Cawthon said this season is promising regardless of a challenging schedule.
“It’ll be a pretty good fight to see who wins every game,” Cawthon said. “Nothing’s given to us, and we’re not giving up on anything.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.