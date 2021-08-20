Cheryl Downey who teaches third through fifth grades, readies her Sivells Bends Elementary classroom to welcome students back this Monday.
The school district in northern Cooke County is purchasing all the school supplies for students to help families this year, and the school board has approved a $1,500 stipend for all of its teachers and staff.
The district doesn't plan to require mask wearing, leaving that decision to parents and their children.
