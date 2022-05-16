Callisburg named Buddy Adams its new boys’ basketball coach Monday.
Adams spent the past three seasons at Chico. He also spent one season in charge at Ranger in between assistant stints at Howe and Mansfield.
Adams will be tasked with taking charge of a Wildcat basketball team which rallied to reach the playoffs last season, winning four of its last five. Callisburg finished the season 19-14 after falling to eventual state champions Dallas Madison in the playoffs.
Adams replaces Shad Reed, who departed after two years to coach Gordon. The Wildcats went 47-15 under Reed.
