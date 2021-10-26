GRAND PRIARIE – Four Cooke County cross country runners qualified for the state meet during the Class 2A Region 2 meet Monday at Lynn Creek Park.
The top four teams and top ten individuals not on a qualifying team are eligible for state. While no Cooke County 2A school qualified as a team, two Lindsay runners and one each from Muenster and Era qualified individually.
Muenster freshman Emma Walterscheid, fresh off winning a girls’ individual district championship, finished the two-mile course in 12:33.96 to take second overall at regionals. Era junior Franziska Stoehr took fourth with a time of 12:39.12, and Lindsay freshman Abby Brennan took 12th overall, ninth among individuals not on a qualifying team, with a 13:00.31.
On the boys’ side, Lindsay senior Stephen Fuhrmann finished the 5K course 23rd overall but ninth among individuals not on a qualifying team with a time of 18:54.76.
In team results, the Muenster girls finished fifth on a tiebreaker with Haskell. Both teams tallied 156 points. The top five runners from each team are used to determine team points. Ties are broken by comparing the times of the sixth-best runner from each team, but Muenster only brought five runners, while Haskell had seven. Thus, Haskell finished fourth and took the final team spot at state.
The Lindsay girls finished eighth, and the Lindsay boys took tenth. Muenster did not field a boys’ team, and Era only had individuals competing at regionals as neither team qualified.
The De Leon girls and Poolville boys claimed the team regional championships. Windthorst’s Cameron Belcher won the girls’ individual title, and Wolfe City’s Caden Thurman won the boys’ championship.
The Class 2A state meet is scheduled for Nov. 6 at Old Settler’s Park in Round Rock.
