ROUND ROCK – Four area cross country runners competed in the Class 2A state championships Saturday at Old Settler’s Park.
Muenster freshman Emma Walterscheid finished ninth out of 150 girls, running the 3,200-meter course in 12:29.2.
Lindsay freshman Abby Brennan took 50th after finishing in 13:08.6. Era junior Franziska Stoehr came in 62nd with a time of 13:16.2.
On the boys’ side, Lindsay senior Stephen Fuhrmann finished 87th of 147 by finishing the 5-kilometer race in 18:59.4.
Wellington senior Kyla Kane won the individual girls’ title, leading Wellington to the team championship. Brackettville Brackett senior Abraham Morales won the boys’ title. Poolville won the team championship.
