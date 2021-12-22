Martie McCoy

Muenster senior Martie McCoy (13) was one of three area athletes named first team academic all-state this season.

 Tanner Spearman, Sports Editor sports@gainesvilleregister.com

The following area UIL football players earned Texas High School Coaches Association academic all-state honors:

First Team

Lindsay: Jackson Blackmon

Muenster: Martie McCoy

Era: Connor Weatherly

Second Team

Whitesboro: Paul Velten

Callisburg: Destin Warr

Muenster: Grant Hess, Logan Stewart

Era: Asa Pascal

Honorable Mention

Whitesboro: Jake Hermes, Matthew Franco

Callisburg: Kolton Rohrbough, Jacob Weir

Lindsay: Jacob Dulock, C.J. Corbell, Andrew Goldsmith

Muenster: Nate Hesse, Andrew Flaming

Era: Myriam Reyes

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you