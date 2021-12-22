The following area UIL football players earned Texas High School Coaches Association academic all-state honors:
First Team
Lindsay: Jackson Blackmon
Muenster: Martie McCoy
Era: Connor Weatherly
Second Team
Whitesboro: Paul Velten
Callisburg: Destin Warr
Muenster: Grant Hess, Logan Stewart
Era: Asa Pascal
Honorable Mention
Whitesboro: Jake Hermes, Matthew Franco
Callisburg: Kolton Rohrbough, Jacob Weir
Lindsay: Jacob Dulock, C.J. Corbell, Andrew Goldsmith
Muenster: Nate Hesse, Andrew Flaming
Era: Myriam Reyes
