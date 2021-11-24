District 10-2A
Lindsay
Most Valuable Player
Abby Hellman
Libero of the Year
Madison Reiter
Co-Setter of the Year
Cooper Hartman
Co-Newcomer of the Year
Emily Metzler
Coaching Staff of the Year
Lindsay
1st Team
Tatum Fleitman, Audrey Colwell
2nd Team
Mia Hunt, Jasmine Lewis
Honorable Mention
Sydney Fleitman, Kyla Metzler, and Cassidy Tackett
Academic All-District
Madison Reiter, Tatum Fleitman, Corinn Schully, Audrey Colwell, Abby Hellman, Cooper Hartman, Kortnie Reiter, Cassidy Tackett, Mia Hunt, Emily Metzler, Lexi Martin, Sydney Fleitman
District 16-2A
Collinsville
Defensive Player of the Year
Rosalynde Cordero
1st team
Addisyn McDonnell, Abby Martin
2nd team
Devyn Elvington
Honorable mention
Shelby Derzapf, Haidyn Bryson, Isabella Hall
Academic All-District
Tessa Vannoy, Haidyn Bryson, Shelby Derzapf, Devyn Elvington, Addisyn McDonnell, Audrey Miller, Isabella Hall, Audrey Light, Abby Martin, Rosalynde Cordero, Mekenzie Morely
District 10-3A
Callisburg, Whitesboro, Valley View
Defensive Player of the Year
Lexi Woolsey, Callisburg
1st Team
Callisburg: Ashtyn Huddleston, Abby Pollard
Whitesboro: Libby Langford, Jenna King
2nd Team
Callisburg: Laura Hernandez, Logan Noller
Whitesboro: Abby Robinson
Valley View: Andee Renfrow
Honorable Mention
Callisburg: Claire Lewis
Whitesboro: Maddy Cole, Addisen McBride, Lindsay Hermes
Valley View: Carson Dugger, Faith Foster, Alex Murray
Academic All-District
Callisburg: Libby Ballard, Peyton Eiland, Laura Hernandez, Ashtyn Huddleston, Claire Lewis, Logan Noller, Abby Pollard, Jaydyn Schneider, Nicole Wilson, Lexi Woolsey
Whitesboro: Libby Langford, Megan Worstell, Jenna King, Olivia Scoggins, Karley Wolf, Esmerelda Sanchez, Abby Robinson, Maddy Cole, Addisen McBride, Isabel Gabbert, Lindsay Hermes
Valley View: Carson Dugger, Logan Roane, Adleigh Boaz
District 9-4A
Gainesville
Co-Server of the Year
Makenna Lewis
1st Team
Yezmine Peralta
2nd Team
Aaliyah Henry
Honorable Mention
Natalie Gutierrez, Olivia Neelley, Sydney Giles, Landrie Polk
TAPPS 2A-2
Sacred Heart
1st Team
Isabella Walterscheid
2nd Team
Emily Flusche, Carla Ochoa
Honorable mention
Claire Nasche, Trinity Hess
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.