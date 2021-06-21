Several Cooke County area baseball players received all-district honors for their play this past season.
District 10-2A named Muenster senior Jonathan Wheeler MVP, and senior Trent Anderle won offensive player of the year. Freshman Brody Tyler was one of three newcomers of the year, joining Lindsay freshman Logan Jenkins and Chico’s Dylon Myrow.
Lindsay junior Colton Popp won pitcher of the year, and senior Tyler Yancy was named defensive player of the year.
Muenster sophomore Colton Deckard was one of three all-district first team pitchers. Senior first baseman Nolan Vogel, sophomore catcher Hunter Peel, sophomore utility player Devon Bindel and junior designated hitter Cody Hill also represented the Hornets on the first team.
For Lindsay, senior outfielder Parker Hillis and senior utility player Walker Turbeville made the first team.
For District 11-2A, Era freshman Cooper Weatherly was named newcomer of the year. Junior infielder Connor Weatherly, freshman catcher Will Hickson, and junior outfielders Asa Paschal and Kyle Greer earned a spot on the first team.
Whitesboro led area schools in District 10-3A. Junior Jacob Smith was named defensive MVP. Sophomore pitcher Mac Harper, junior infielder Torran Naglestad, sophomore infielder Greyson Ledbetter and senior outfielder Paul Griffith were named all-district first team. Valley View senior infielder Zach Isbell and senior utility player Jaxon James also made first team.
The Bearcats placed junior Hayden Maynard, sophomore Jace Sanders and junior Jake Hermes on the second team. Callisburg senior pitcher Caleb Barthold also received second team honors.
In District 9-4A, Gainesville’s London Daniels was named all-district second team utility player, and Micah Sharpe was named second team outfield.
For the full list of area athletes receiving awards, see below:
District 10-2A
Second team:
Muenster: Nathan Hartman
Lindsay: Jack Popp, Braxton Cragie
Honorable mention:
Muenster: Gredan Wolf
Lindsay: Garrett Ellender
All academic:
Muenster: Trent Anderle, Devon Bindel, Colton Deckard, Nathan Hartman, Cody Hill, Hunter Peel, Seth Stoffles, Conner Vogel, Nolan Vogel, Luke Walterscheid, Jonathan Wheeler, Gredan Wolf
Lindsay: Jackson Blackmon, Andrew Goldsmith, Parker Hillis, Caleb McKinney, Colton Popp, Jack Popp, Logan Rogers, Tyler Yancey
District 11-2A
Second team:
Era: Jarren Twiner, Caleb Newton
Honorable mention:
Era: Triston Odom, Seth Buchanan
District 10-3A
Second team:
Whitesboro: Maxx Parker
Valley View: Dillon Hodge
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.