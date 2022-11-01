Era football entrance
Some of this week’s scheduled football games have been rescheduled due to expected inclement weather Friday.

The Thursday varsity schedule is below:

6 p.m.

Sacred Heart vs Tyler Bishop Gorman

7 p.m.

Era vs Santo

Collinsville vs Chico

Muenster @ Celeste

7:30 p.m.

Callisburg vs Holliday

Valley View @ Henrietta

Whitesboro @ Ponder

---

Relevant sub-varsity games will be played Wednesday.

This story will be updated if further changes occur.

