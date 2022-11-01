Some of this week’s scheduled football games have been rescheduled due to expected inclement weather Friday.
The Thursday varsity schedule is below:
6 p.m.
Sacred Heart vs Tyler Bishop Gorman
7 p.m.
Era vs Santo
Collinsville vs Chico
Muenster @ Celeste
7:30 p.m.
Callisburg vs Holliday
Valley View @ Henrietta
Whitesboro @ Ponder
---
Relevant sub-varsity games will be played Wednesday.
This story will be updated if further changes occur.
