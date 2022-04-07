Cooke County golfers dominated the field over the past two weeks during UIL district golf tournaments.
Callisburg and Lindsay are sending both their boys’ and girls’ teams to regionals after combining for three district championships and one second place finish. The Muenster girls are also regionals-bound.
Callisburg won both the boys’ and girls’ team titles in 10-3A. The tournament was held over two rounds. The first was at Runaway Bay on March 30, the second at WinStar Golf Club in Thackerville, Oklahoma, on Monday.
Coach Randy Romines said the Wildcats shot the lowest score in Class 3A. After a 317 at Runaway Bay, the boys improved with a 303 at WinStar. Kaige Daughrity led Callisburg, finishing third after shooting 77 and 78. Boo Moerschell finished fifth, and Kaden Bullock took sixth. Bennett Wells and Tripp Hazel round out the team.
The Lady Cats took first with rounds of 424 and 389. Libby Ballard led with rounds of 97 and 87, taking third individually. Meg Morris took fourth, and Gabby Bitshe finished fifth. Maycee Tally finished 13th, Marissa Payne finished 14th, and Claire Talley took 18th.
The Class 3A Region 2 tournament will be April 18-21 at Oakhurst Golf Club in Bullard.
The District 13-2A tournament was held at Runaway Bay on March 28. Muenster won the girls’ team championship, and Lindsay finished second. Lindsay’s A team claimed the boys’ championship, and Lindsay’s B team finished third out of six teams.
The Lady Hornets won the girls’ title with a 445. Halle Hess took first place individually with a 101, followed by Meadow Walterscheid with a 102. Maggie Yarbrough shot a 104. Taylor Reed and Haley Flusche round out the championship team.
The Lady Knights took second with a 457, sending Kortnie Reiter, Ella Dieter, Audrey Colwell and Emma Dieter to regionals. Reiter shot a 102, while Ella Dieter shot a 110.
Collinsville’s Jessi Dill qualified for regionals as an individual, shooting a 116.
For the boys, the Knights shot 330 as a team, beating second-placed Chico by 54 strokes. Yash Patel took second individually with a 78, followed by Landy Rogers with an 81. Coltan Hanks, Carson Corbett and Dawson Foster round out the Lindsay A team.
The Class 2A Region 2 tournament will be held April 18-19 at Old Brickyard Golf Course in Ferris.
