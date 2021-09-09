Week three of the high school football season kicks off Friday night.
Gainesville hits the road to play Aubrey, while Callisburg hosts Linday. Elsewhere, Valley View, Whitesboro, Sacred Heart and Era each have home games this week. Muenster and Collinsville will hit the road.
Valley View
Valley View (0-1) is set to host Bells (1-1). Valley View was off last week, while Bells defeated Breckenridge 41-20 on the road.
The Panthers feature a one-sided, but effective, offense. While Bells has completed two passes in two games, the Panthers are averaging 420 rushing yards. Senior Bo Baker averages 195.5 yards per game, while juniors Brock Baker and Grady Waldrip have each had a game of over 100 rushing yards.
In Valley View’s lone game against Ponder, the Eagles were more balanced. Sophomore quarterback Carson Pickett threw for 214 yards and two touchdowns with one interception, while the team rushed for 186 yards and two touchdowns, led by senior Austin White’s 112 yards and one score.
Kickoff at John Kassen Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m.
Whitesboro
Whitesboro (1-1) has its home opener against Gunter (2-0) Friday night. The Bearcats suffered a tough 49-14 loss at Aubrey last week. The Tigers took down Pottsboro 51-7 at home.
Gunter, as always, presents a tremendous challenge. The Tigers finished as state semifinalists last year and have shown no signs of slowing down, outscoring their first two opponents 94-14. Gunter rushed for 407 yards last week, led by Ethan Sloane’s 130 and Hudson Graham’s 115.
Whitesboro has allowed over 400 rushing yards in each game so far. The Whitesboro offense was balanced in the win against Bells, but running back Greyson Ledbetter’s 131 yards and two touchdowns were the only bright spot in the loss to Aubrey. The Bearcats will need to improve on both sides of the ball to have success against Gunter.
Kickoff in Whitesboro is set for 7:30 p.m.
Sacred Heart
Sacred Heart (1-1) opens district play at home against Lubbock Christian (2-0). The Tigers got a big 60-24 win at Era last week, while Lubbock Christian defeated Quanah 46-22 on the road. While the schools share a district, this game will not count towards playoff seeding as the Eagles are Division III and Sacred Heart is Division IV.
Sacred Heart will need to have a plan for junior Eagles quarterback Bax Townsend. He threw for 221 yards, a touchdown and an interception last week. He also led Lubbock Christian with 88 rushing yards and three scores.
The Tigers like to run the ball and had success doing so last week, rushing for 379 yards and seven touchdowns. The Eagles defeated a run-heavy team last week, so Sacred Heart’s Ryan and Seth Swirczynski will be challenged to do better than Quanah.
Kickoff at Sacred Heart is set for 6 p.m. Friday night.
Era
Era (0-2) will look to bounce back against Tioga (1-1). The Hornets fell at home 60-24 to Sacred Heart last week, while Tioga defeated Electra 56-0.
The Bulldogs ran all over Electra, rushing for 490 yards and seven touchdowns. They held the Tigers to 91 total yards in a complete team victory.
Era suffered a similar fate to Electra as Sacred Heart rushed for 379 yards and seven scores. The Hornets’ offense mostly came from Jarren Twiner and Jayden Lira. Twiner threw for 170 yards and two touchdowns, all of it to Lira. Lira also rushed for 132 yards and a touchdown. Era will need to improve its rush defense quickly to give itself a chance against Tioga.
Kickoff in Era is set for 7 p.m.
Muenster
Muenster (2-0) looks to continue its momentum on the road this Friday at Blue Ridge (1-1). The Hornets won the Kraut Bowl against Lindsay last week 40-7, while Blue Ridge fell 48-14 at home against Quinlan Ford.
The Tigers prefer to throw the ball with quarterback Casey Walls. Ford held him to 129 yards, two touchdowns and an interception last week, but he threw for 268 yards and three scores against Collinsville week one. Jonathan Garza is his favorite target and has caught every touchdown pass thus far this season.
The Hornets have played stout defense. They held their first two opponents to a combined 252 passing yards and 199 rushing yards and have not allowed a second half point. With Muenster averaging 267.5 rushing yards a game, Blue Ridge will face a tough test.
Kickoff at Blue Ridge is set for 7:30 p.m.
Collinsville
Collinsville (0-2) is back on the road this week looking to get into the win column against McKinney Christian (0-1). The Pirates fell 47-14 at Aubrey, while MCA lost 57-33 at Austin Brentwood Christian.
MCA’s opener against Fort Worth Lake Country Christian was canceled, so the Mustangs are a game behind. MCA uses a balanced attack. Sophomore Cash Ethridge threw for 256 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions in last week’s loss, while the Mustangs as a team rushed for 205 yards.
The Pirates also mix rushing with passing. Sophomore Logan Jenkins threw for 167 yards and a touchdown last week. Collinsville totaled 106 rushing yards and a score. The biggest concern for the Pirates is ball security as they have turned the ball over seven times in two games. A cleaner game could be the path to victory.
Kickoff in McKinney is set for 7:30 p.m.
