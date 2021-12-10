Two area teams punched their tickets to the Era Classic championship games as play continued Friday.
The Era girls’ basketball team and Collinsville boys will both play for tournament championships Saturday. In consolation, the Sacred Heart boys and Collinsville girls picked up wins against Cooke County competition.
The Lady Hornets (9-5) secured their spot with a 56-34 win against Henrietta (6-5). Era played tough defense, especially in the first half. Henrietta scored 2 points in the second quarter, and Era led 28-13 at halftime.
Era coach Don Neu said thought the Lady Hornets played great in the first half.
“Thought we ran our executes really well,” Neu said. “You hold any team to 13 points first half, especially a team like that, they shoot the ball a lot. I was very proud of that.”
The Lady Hornets get an opportunity to play for a championship on their home court. Neu said the main emphasis for the final game is improvement.
“It’s going to be a challenge,” Neu said. “I’m going to look more at just, let’s improve on stuff and hopefully stay healthy.”
The Collinsville Pirates (5-5) will play for the boys’ title after defeating S&S Consolidated (5-7) 59-50. The Rams made it tight late in the game, but the Pirates closed it out by scoring the game’s final 5 points from the free throw line.
Collinsville coach Eric Johns said the win wasn’t easy.
“They’ve got a good team,” Johns said. “They played well defensively and made us really have to work under pressure. Especially late in the fourth quarter, made us really have to work, and that’s something that we need to work on.”
S&S started the second half with a 6-0 run to take a 34-33 lead, but Collinsville scored the next 12 points to retake control after leading most of the first half.
Johns said he wanted the Pirates to start the second half more aggressive than they did.
“I think we came out a little bit lethargic,” Johns said. “That’s the reason I called a timeout and just challenged them, ‘If you want to be the better team, be the better team.’ After that, we really picked it up on the offensive end and made a few shots, and we were able to get that lead back.”
In consolation, Sacred Heart (1-1) won a 42-41 thriller against Valley View (2-8). Chris Espinoza hit a game-winning layup in the final minute.
Sacred Heart coach Brady Endres said Espinoza’s winner was just a player making a good play.
“I didn’t call anything, it was all him,” Endres said. “We don’t really have a whole lot of sets in right now with just getting the kids back, and I trusted one of our kids would make a play. He was the one to do it.”
This was Sacred Heart’s second game of the year after playing their first Thursday. The Tigers’ football team played up until last weekend, so the athletes weren’t available for basketball until now.
The Eagles held a 41-33 lead in the fourth quarter and seemed on track to win. The Tigers finished the game on a 9-0 run fueled by four Max Ganzon free throws, a three-pointer from Nathan Hesse and Espinoza’s game-winner.
Endres said the Tigers won by playing hard and putting forth good effort, because Sacred Heart hasn’t had a full basketball practice yet.
“We’re definitely not in basketball shape coming off football, just our second game,” Endres said. “Not shooting real well. Just got to compliment them for how hard they played, especially defensively.”
In other Friday games, the Era boys fell to Gunter in a semifinal game, and the Collinsville girls beat Sacred Heart in consolation.
