Callisburg vs Pilot Point
Callisburg (9-2 in 2021) opens the season at home Friday against Pilot Point (7-4). Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
This will be the 25th meeting between the schools, and Pilot Point has typically had success against Callisburg. The Bearcats won the past two meetings, with the Wildcats last winning in 2015. Both finished second in their respective districts a year ago. Callisburg has the edge in experience with 18 returning lettermen to Pilot Point’s 13. This matchup will provide a nice quarterback battle between Callisburg’s Colton Montgomery and Pilot Point’s Wyatt Smith as both teams look to test themselves early against good competition.
Valley View vs Ponder
Valley View (0-10 in 2021) opens Friday against Ponder (4-6) for the second-straight year at home and third-straight year overall. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
Both teams return most of their starters, with Valley View having the slight edge. Ponder quarterback Clifton Cooper and Valley View quarterback Carson Pickett both return after throwing for 375 and 214 yards in last year’s game, respectively. The Eagles expect big things from receivers Wyatt Huber and Lawson Links but desire an improved run game this year. To win, Valley View will need a better defensive performance than in last season’s 47-26 loss.
Sacred Heart vs Petrolia
Sacred Heart (8-5 in 2021) welcomes Petrolia (8-3) to Muenster on Friday. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
The Tigers are challenging themselves early with a UIL 2A playoff team from last year. The Pirates started 8-0 before losing their last three games, all to third-round teams. Sacred Heart should have the experience edge as the Tigers lose just four seniors from last year’s state finalist team. Petrolia must replace most of its starters, though the Pirates return 20 lettermen. Sacred Heart will rely on playmaker Ryan Swirczynski, while Petrolia looks to skill players such as wide receiver Gage Bowers.
Muenster at Bells
Muenster (12-1 in 2021) begins its challenging non-district slate with a road trip to Bells (9-4). Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
This season opener should provide an exciting matchup between two teams which reached the third round in last year’s playoffs. Bells is a much larger school, but the Hornets boast a 3A-sized football team with 64 players this year. Muenster has a large senior class and more returning starters than the Panthers. The Hornets will need their strong defensive line against Bells’ rushing attack while turning to running back Colton Deckard to lead the offense.
Era at Nocona
Era (2-9 in 2021) will hit the road Friday to face Nocona (2-8) as the Indians transition down to Class 2A. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
Both teams return seven starters on each side of the ball, and both are looking to take another step forward. Era boasts an experienced front seven on defense opposite a mostly young Nocona offensive line. Era will profit if the pass rush can consistently get to quarterback Brady McCasland. Era will turn to quarterback Jarren Twiner and receivers such as Jayden Lira on offense, though Nocona has experience in the secondary.
Lindsay at Paradise
Lindsay (7-5 in 2021) travels to Paradise (6-4) for a stiff early test against Class 3A Division I opposition Friday. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
This game marks the debut of new Lindsay coach Casey Jones, and the Knights aren’t taking it easy for their first game. Paradise will be a tough out despite narrowly missing the playoffs in a tough district last season. The two teams scrimmaged last year, so there is some familiarity. Paradise has the more experienced team, while Lindsay is adjusting its offense to a new coach. District MVP quarterback Dawson Foster returns with more experience this season and several other talented players, but there will be a strict learning curve in this opener.
Whitesboro at Krum
Whitesboro (9-5 in 2021) opens the season away from home against Krum (4-6) in the first of six road games for the Bearcats this year. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
The Bearcats are coming off their deepest playoff run in school history, while Krum is in the midst of a five-year playoff absence. The Bobcats boast more returning starters and will debut a new coach, Chuck Caniford. The new coach has had to identify a quarterback, but he has experienced skill players such as receiver Justin Wooten and running back Devrin Brown. Whitesboro may have the edge with all-state quarterback Mac Harper returning and running back Greyson Ledbetter healthy again.
