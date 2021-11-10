Three area volleyball teams finished their seasons in the regional quarterfinals.
Lindsay, Callisburg and Collinsville each reached the third round of the playoffs for the second-straight year. On Monday, Lindsay fell 3-1 to Archer City, and Callisburg lost 3-0 to Gunter. On Tuesday, Collinsville finished the year with a 3-0 loss to Bremond.
The Lady Knights won their district championship, then eliminated Olney and Bosqueville in the playoffs, both 3-0. The Lady Pirates finished second in their district, then defeated Itasca 3-0 and Frost 3-2. The Lady Cats took third before beating Maypearl 3-2 and Prairiland 3-1.
