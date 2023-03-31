FRISCO – The players on the Gainesville bench counted down the final seconds Friday night before sprinting onto the field to celebrate another big win.
The Leopard soccer team defeated Oak Cliff Faith Family Academy 1-0 in the regional quarterfinals at Frisco Panther Creek to advance to regionals.
Gainesville (18-4-2) will play in the Region II tournament April 7-8 in Tyler. This is the Leopards’ first trip to regionals since 2015.
Faith Family (19-6-1) was also the team Gainesville beat in the third round that year.
Gainesville coach Danny Franco said the Leopards executed the game plan well.
“We wanted to put pressure, kind of the same thing like on Tuesday, put pressure on their centerbacks with Miguel (Arriaga), and I felt like we would win those balls with Braulio (Guerrero) up top,” Franco said. “I thought defensively, solid like always. Angel (Galvez) and Hector (Lozano) taking care of everything in the back. It was just a complete game, and Miguel, credit to Miguel for cleaning that up and finishing it off, giving us that goal.”
Gainesville senior Miguel Arriaga scored the goal in the 58th minute, using his speed to pull away from two defenders before smashing the ball into the net. Faith Family did not allow a goal in its first two playoff games.
The Leopards deserved the lead. The goal came 19 seconds after the Faith Family goalkeeper made his fifth save of the night. Gainesville outshot the Eagles 4-1 in the first half but hadn’t broken through.
Arriaga said he felt relieved after scoring, but it took everyone to win this game.
“It just took teamwork and effort and just giving it our all on the field,” Arriaga said. “We haven’t really been scoring, but today, everyone put their all into the game and helped us win the game at the end.”
Shots on goal finished 8-2 in Gainesville’s favor.
After Gainesville’s first two playoff games went all the way to penalties, the Leopards were able to dispatch the Eagles in regulation, saving them from having to play another 20 minutes.
Franco said not needing extra time is a big help as the Leopards try to rest up for regionals, but he also said his team didn’t look like the one which had played 40 extra minutes in the previous eight days.
“It came down to my guys having more energy,” Franco said. “Credit to our trainer, (Chris Trobaugh). He’s getting these guys hydrated and getting them everything they needed before the game… I think it just shows our fitness and us being in good shape to withstand the two games of overtime and then tonight, those other 80 minutes we played and them having two easy games the last two games.”
The Leopards reached the third round two years ago but fell short in penalties. The current seniors didn’t forget, and they got it done this time.
Arriaga said making regionals means a lot.
“Especially because it’s my senior year,” Arriaga said. “And for the whole team, too. I’m pretty sure that everybody’s really happy.”
The Leopards will face Jacksonville in the regional semifinals.
