Two Gainesville boys’ soccer players received all-district awards, leading the Leopards and Lady Leopards in this year’s District 11-4A all-district teams.
Miguel Arriaga was named offensive player of the year, while Hector Lozano was named goalkeeper of the year. These two helped lead the Leopards to the regional tournament for the first time since 2015.
Several other Leopards and Lady Leopards received all-district recognition. The full list is below:
BOYS
Offensive Player of the Year: Miguel Arriaga
Goalkeeper of the Year: Hector Lozano
First team: Hugo Gonzalez, Javier Fraire, Noe Martinez, Angel Galvez
Second Team: Diego Valdez, Cesar De La Rosa, Braulio Guerrero, Levi Castellanos
Honorable Mention: Angel Martinez, Andres Coronado, Ethan Torres, Eluid Hernandez
GIRLS
First Team: Jasmyn Jackson, Isabel Hernandez, Natalie Montoya
Second Team: Abigail Cardenas, Joscelyn Garcia, Celeste Buenos-Aires
Honorable Mention: Britzy Gomez, Jasmin Vargas, Emily Mesta
