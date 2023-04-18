Two Gainesville boys’ soccer players received all-district awards, leading the Leopards and Lady Leopards in this year’s District 11-4A all-district teams.

Miguel Arriaga was named offensive player of the year, while Hector Lozano was named goalkeeper of the year. These two helped lead the Leopards to the regional tournament for the first time since 2015.

Several other Leopards and Lady Leopards received all-district recognition. The full list is below:

BOYS

Offensive Player of the Year: Miguel Arriaga

Goalkeeper of the Year: Hector Lozano

First team: Hugo Gonzalez, Javier Fraire, Noe Martinez, Angel Galvez

Second Team: Diego Valdez, Cesar De La Rosa, Braulio Guerrero, Levi Castellanos

Honorable Mention: Angel Martinez, Andres Coronado, Ethan Torres, Eluid Hernandez

GIRLS

First Team: Jasmyn Jackson, Isabel Hernandez, Natalie Montoya

Second Team: Abigail Cardenas, Joscelyn Garcia, Celeste Buenos-Aires

Honorable Mention: Britzy Gomez, Jasmin Vargas, Emily Mesta

