Following a great year of high school baseball in Cooke County, area athletes filled up their respective all-district teams.
Area schools provided the Most Valuable Players for two districts along with many other awards.
Muenster and Collinsville won by far the most honors. The Hornets and Pirates won district championships and reached the regional semifinals. Era and Whitesboro finished second in their respective districts and are also well represented.
Muenster dominated the District 10-2A awards. Brody Tyler won MVP, while Cody Hill and Hunter Peel won offensive and defensive player of the year, respectively. Gredan Wolf won pitcher of the year, and Lucas Sebade won newcomer of the year.
Collinsville’s breakout season was rewarded with numerous honors in District 11-2A. Rylan Newman and Logan Jenkins were named co-MVPs. Colin Barnes got defensive MVP. Cash Morgan won newcomer of the year, while Hunter Vannoy was freshman of the year.
Era’s Cooper Weatherly win offensive MVP.
In District 10-3A, Jacob Smith of Whitesboro won defensive MVP, and Wyatt Huber of Valley View took home co-utility player of the year.
Elsewhere, Micah Sharpe led Gainesville as a first team all-district selection. Hunter Kidd did the same for Callisburg, as did Nathan Hesse for Sacred Heart. Lindsay had two first teamers, Colton Popp and Andrew Goldsmith.
Era had the most first team selections with five, followed by Whitesboro with four.
The full list of all-district honors is below:
Superlatives
District 10-2A
Most Valuable Player
Brody Tyler, Muenster
Offensive Player of the Year
Cody Hill, Muenster
Defensive Player of the Year
Hunter Peel, Muenster
Pitcher of the Year
Gredan Wolf, Muenster
Newcomer of the Year
Lucas Sebade, Muenster
District 11-2A
Co-Most Valuable Player
Rylan Newman and Logan Jenkins, Collinsville
Offensive MVP
Cooper Weatherly, Era
Defensive MVP
Colin Barnes, Collinsville
Newcomer of the Year
Cash Morgan, Collinsville
Freshman of the Year
Hunter Vannoy, Collinsville
District 10-3A
Defensive MVP
Jacob Smith, Whitesboro
Co-Utility Player of the Year
Wyatt Huber, Valley View
First Team
Gainesville: Micah Sharpe
Callisburg: Hunter Kidd
Collinsville: Parker Wells, Reed Patterson, Connor Ragsdale
Era: Caleb Newton, Connor Weatherly, Kyle Greer, Asa Paschal, Will Hickson
Lindsay: Colton Popp, Andrew Goldsmith
Muenster: Colton Deckard, Grant Ward
Sacred Heart: Nathan Hesse
Valley View: Wyatt Isbell
Whitesboro: Mac Harper, Greyson Ledbetter, Maxx Parker, Jace Sanders
Second Team
Gainesville: London Daniels
Era: Jarren Twiner, Luke Karnes, Jack Jones
Lindsay: Gabe McCain, Kane Wolf, Hayden Ellender
Muenster: Devon Bindel, Seth Stoffels
Sacred Heart: Zach Hennigan, Aaron Cochran
Whitesboro: Torran Naglestad, Blake Beste
Honorable Mention
Gainesville: Matthew Sebade, Lucas Riddle
Callisburg: Tripp Hazel
Collinsville: Nick Cox, Garrett Trevino, Bryce Johnson
Era: Will Richardson
Lindsay: Garrett Tackett, C.J. Corbell, Nick Wolf, Kyler Henegar, Cody Williford
Muenster: Bradley Lutkenhaus
Sacred Heart: Jackson Knabe, Max Ganzon, Chris Espinoza, Andy Bayer
Academic All-district
Collinsville: Logan Jenkins, Colin Barnes, Rylan Newman, Reed Patterson, Bryce Johnson, Zeke Munoz, Riley Patterson, Tyler Fogle, Parker Wells, Garrett Trevino, Connor Ragsdale
Era: Connor Weatherly, Cooper Weatherly, Asa Paschal, Will Hickson
Lindsay: Colton Popp, Kyler Henegar, Andrew Goldsmith, Gabe McCain, C.J. Corbell, Kane Wolf, Nick Wolf, Ty Roland, Ryan Wolf, Cole Branson
Muenster: Braden Burkley, Bradley Lutkenhaus, Nathan Hartman, Devon Bindel, Hunter Peel, Gredan Wolf
Sacred Heart: Nathan Hesse
