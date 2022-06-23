Following a great year of high school baseball in Cooke County, area athletes filled up their respective all-district teams.

Area schools provided the Most Valuable Players for two districts along with many other awards.

Muenster and Collinsville won by far the most honors. The Hornets and Pirates won district championships and reached the regional semifinals. Era and Whitesboro finished second in their respective districts and are also well represented.

Muenster dominated the District 10-2A awards. Brody Tyler won MVP, while Cody Hill and Hunter Peel won offensive and defensive player of the year, respectively. Gredan Wolf won pitcher of the year, and Lucas Sebade won newcomer of the year.

Collinsville’s breakout season was rewarded with numerous honors in District 11-2A. Rylan Newman and Logan Jenkins were named co-MVPs. Colin Barnes got defensive MVP. Cash Morgan won newcomer of the year, while Hunter Vannoy was freshman of the year.

Era’s Cooper Weatherly win offensive MVP.

In District 10-3A, Jacob Smith of Whitesboro won defensive MVP, and Wyatt Huber of Valley View took home co-utility player of the year.

Elsewhere, Micah Sharpe led Gainesville as a first team all-district selection. Hunter Kidd did the same for Callisburg, as did Nathan Hesse for Sacred Heart. Lindsay had two first teamers, Colton Popp and Andrew Goldsmith.

Era had the most first team selections with five, followed by Whitesboro with four.

The full list of all-district honors is below:

Superlatives

District 10-2A

Most Valuable Player

Brody Tyler, Muenster

Offensive Player of the Year

Cody Hill, Muenster

Defensive Player of the Year

Hunter Peel, Muenster

Pitcher of the Year

Gredan Wolf, Muenster

Newcomer of the Year

Lucas Sebade, Muenster

District 11-2A

Co-Most Valuable Player

Rylan Newman and Logan Jenkins, Collinsville

Offensive MVP

Cooper Weatherly, Era

Defensive MVP

Colin Barnes, Collinsville

Newcomer of the Year

Cash Morgan, Collinsville

Freshman of the Year

Hunter Vannoy, Collinsville

District 10-3A

Defensive MVP

Jacob Smith, Whitesboro

Co-Utility Player of the Year

Wyatt Huber, Valley View

First Team

Gainesville: Micah Sharpe

Callisburg: Hunter Kidd

Collinsville: Parker Wells, Reed Patterson, Connor Ragsdale

Era: Caleb Newton, Connor Weatherly, Kyle Greer, Asa Paschal, Will Hickson

Lindsay: Colton Popp, Andrew Goldsmith

Muenster: Colton Deckard, Grant Ward

Sacred Heart: Nathan Hesse

Valley View: Wyatt Isbell

Whitesboro: Mac Harper, Greyson Ledbetter, Maxx Parker, Jace Sanders

Second Team

Gainesville: London Daniels

Era: Jarren Twiner, Luke Karnes, Jack Jones

Lindsay: Gabe McCain, Kane Wolf, Hayden Ellender

Muenster: Devon Bindel, Seth Stoffels

Sacred Heart: Zach Hennigan, Aaron Cochran

Whitesboro: Torran Naglestad, Blake Beste

Honorable Mention

Gainesville: Matthew Sebade, Lucas Riddle

Callisburg: Tripp Hazel

Collinsville: Nick Cox, Garrett Trevino, Bryce Johnson

Era: Will Richardson

Lindsay: Garrett Tackett, C.J. Corbell, Nick Wolf, Kyler Henegar, Cody Williford

Muenster: Bradley Lutkenhaus

Sacred Heart: Jackson Knabe, Max Ganzon, Chris Espinoza, Andy Bayer

Academic All-district

Collinsville: Logan Jenkins, Colin Barnes, Rylan Newman, Reed Patterson, Bryce Johnson, Zeke Munoz, Riley Patterson, Tyler Fogle, Parker Wells, Garrett Trevino, Connor Ragsdale

Era: Connor Weatherly, Cooper Weatherly, Asa Paschal, Will Hickson

Lindsay: Colton Popp, Kyler Henegar, Andrew Goldsmith, Gabe McCain, C.J. Corbell, Kane Wolf, Nick Wolf, Ty Roland, Ryan Wolf, Cole Branson

Muenster: Braden Burkley, Bradley Lutkenhaus, Nathan Hartman, Devon Bindel, Hunter Peel, Gredan Wolf

Sacred Heart: Nathan Hesse

