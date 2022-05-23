Gainesville, TX (76240)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 69F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near an inch..

Tonight

Showers and a few thunderstorms likely. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 56F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.