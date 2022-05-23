Reed Patterson

Reed Patterson mans third base for Collinsville. The Pirates will face Valley Mills in the regional semifinals Saturday.

 Tanner Spearman, Sports Editor sports@gainesvilleregister.com

Muenster vs Bosqueville

at Weatherford HS

Game 1: Wed. 7 p.m.

Game 2: Thurs. 7 p.m.

Game 3: Fri. 5 p.m.*

*If necessary

Collinsville vs Valley Mills

at Weatherford College

Saturday, 7 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you