GIRLS

Leonard Tournament

LEONARD – Whitesboro (15-8) won the Leonard Holiday Tournament championship this week with a 4-0 performance.

The Lady Cats cruised through pool play Wednesday by beating Leonard 44-26 and Prairiland 53-14. Whitesboro dominated Bells 39-19 in the semifinals, then took down No. 4 (1A) Dodd City 35-28 in the championship game.

Allison Muntz won tournament MVP. She scored 16 points or more in each game, including a 25-point performance against Bells. Brady Gallaway and A’Niyah Shaw were named all-tournament.

Boles Tournament

QUINLAN – Lindsay (14-5) finished third in the Boles Holiday Invitational this week at Quinlan Boles.

The Lady Knights finished second in Pool B. They began the week Wednesday by defeating Tom Bean 49-40 and McLeod 58-37. Thursday, Lindsay fell 73-59 to No. 6 (1A) Saltillo, the team which went on to win the tournament. The Lady Knights finished pool play by beating Blue Ridge 53-31.

The top two teams from each of the two pools qualified for the winners’ bracket. Lindsay faced Pool A winner Tioga in the semifinals. Tioga avenged an earlier loss to Lindsay in district play with a 62-42 win, sending Lindsay to the third-place game against Boles. The Lady Knights beat the hosts 34-26 to close the week.

BOYS

Rio Vista Tournament

RIO VISTA – Gainesville (15-5) finished as the runner-up in the Rio Vista Eagles Christmas Shootout on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Gainesville opened tournament play Tuesday by defeating No. 18 (1A) Huckabay 58-48, then took down Keene 64-33. The Leopards moved to 3-0 Wednesday after beating Venus 51-45, clinching a spot in the title game.

The Leopards faced the other pool winner, Grandview. The Zebras prevailed 73-60 to win the tournament title.

Leonard Tournament

LEONARD – Whitesboro (4-12) competed in the Leonard Holiday Tournament this week, finishing 2-2.

The Bearcats began tournament play Wednesday by defeating Pittsburg 47-34, then lost 55-44 Thursday to Caddo Mills. The Bearcats rebounded later that day to beat Eustace 49-36. Whitesboro closed out the week with a 56-45 loss to Wills Point.

The Bearcats have won four of their past six games as they prepare to resume district play Tuesday.

