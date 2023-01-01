GIRLS
Leonard Tournament
LEONARD – Whitesboro (15-8) won the Leonard Holiday Tournament championship this week with a 4-0 performance.
The Lady Cats cruised through pool play Wednesday by beating Leonard 44-26 and Prairiland 53-14. Whitesboro dominated Bells 39-19 in the semifinals, then took down No. 4 (1A) Dodd City 35-28 in the championship game.
Allison Muntz won tournament MVP. She scored 16 points or more in each game, including a 25-point performance against Bells. Brady Gallaway and A’Niyah Shaw were named all-tournament.
Boles Tournament
QUINLAN – Lindsay (14-5) finished third in the Boles Holiday Invitational this week at Quinlan Boles.
The Lady Knights finished second in Pool B. They began the week Wednesday by defeating Tom Bean 49-40 and McLeod 58-37. Thursday, Lindsay fell 73-59 to No. 6 (1A) Saltillo, the team which went on to win the tournament. The Lady Knights finished pool play by beating Blue Ridge 53-31.
The top two teams from each of the two pools qualified for the winners’ bracket. Lindsay faced Pool A winner Tioga in the semifinals. Tioga avenged an earlier loss to Lindsay in district play with a 62-42 win, sending Lindsay to the third-place game against Boles. The Lady Knights beat the hosts 34-26 to close the week.
BOYS
Rio Vista Tournament
RIO VISTA – Gainesville (15-5) finished as the runner-up in the Rio Vista Eagles Christmas Shootout on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Gainesville opened tournament play Tuesday by defeating No. 18 (1A) Huckabay 58-48, then took down Keene 64-33. The Leopards moved to 3-0 Wednesday after beating Venus 51-45, clinching a spot in the title game.
The Leopards faced the other pool winner, Grandview. The Zebras prevailed 73-60 to win the tournament title.
Leonard Tournament
LEONARD – Whitesboro (4-12) competed in the Leonard Holiday Tournament this week, finishing 2-2.
The Bearcats began tournament play Wednesday by defeating Pittsburg 47-34, then lost 55-44 Thursday to Caddo Mills. The Bearcats rebounded later that day to beat Eustace 49-36. Whitesboro closed out the week with a 56-45 loss to Wills Point.
The Bearcats have won four of their past six games as they prepare to resume district play Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.